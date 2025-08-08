Broncos vs. 49ers Preseason Game: 5 Burning Defensive Questions
The Denver Broncos are seeking roster answers as they prepare for their preseason debut vs. the San Francisco 49ers. While the Broncos may not get complete answers after one game, they'll get some clarity on multiple questions.
So far through camp, the Broncos' defense has been stout, shutting down the offense, and it did the same against the 49ers in their joint practice. That doesn't mean the Broncos don't have questions surrounding the defense.
We've already identified five defensive players to watch, some of which will pertain to today's topic. So, let's jump into the five questions Broncos GM George Paton, head coach Sean Payton, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph need answered on defense.
Is the Linebacker Situation Sustainable Amid the Injuries?
The Broncos have been dealing with multiple injuries at the position since training camp opened, with Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, and Drew Sanders already being banged up. The good news is, Greenlaw and Singleton aren't expected to miss a lot of time, but Sanders likely won't be available until early in the regular season.
With those players hurt, Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey have had to take a step up, and the latter has stood out with the pressure on him. The rest of the unit, however, has had flashes but is struggling, which raises the question of whether the position is sustainable when injuries occur.
This game will be a big test for Bailey and the others, as practice isn't a favorable setting for linebackers. Even if Bailey continues to shine, and the rest of the linebackers fall flat, the Broncos may be forced to go after a new linebacker to help round out their depth in case long-term injuries happen to their starters.
Do the Broncos' CBs Play More Matchup-Based?
There is a general consensus on which players comprise the Broncos' starting cornerback trio, with Patrick Surtain II, Jahdae Barron, and Riley Moss. While there was some debate and competition, Moss looks excellent in camp so far and has established himself as the other boundary corner with Barron in the slot.
The concern with Barron is over his size and lack of length, while Moss can struggle against speed and quickness, which raises the question of whether the Broncos will go more matchup-based this year. Obviously, Surtain still covers the top receiver, much like he did last year, but could Barron and Moss be interchangeable based on where receivers line up?
Smaller receivers aren't limited strictly to the slot anymore, as big slots have become more prominent working inside. In the 2024 season, about half of the most targeted receivers out of the slot would be considered big slots with a smaller counterpart playing on the boundary.
So, with the concerns over Moss and Barron, would they both line up in the slot and the boundary, depending on who the Broncos are playing and what look they get? As an example, against the Cincinnati Bengals, if Tee Higgins goes into the slot, would it remain Barron, or would Moss follow?
Will they line up based on the matchup, or will they stick to their spot and potentially lose the rep due to their concerns? Given the 49ers' receiver situation, there is a good chance we'll get some answers to this on Saturday night.
How Do the Defensive Rookies Look?
The Broncos are infusing their defense with three key rookie additions in Barron, Sai'vion Jones, and Que Robinson. Robinson has been dealing with an injury, so it's unclear how much play time, if any, he will get, but the other two should see plenty.
Barron was drafted to balance out the secondary, and his start to camp wasn't great, but he has since started to rebound. However, he struggled against the 49ers in the Broncos' joint practice, so you want to see if he can have a short memory and bounce back in the game setting.
Jones is expected to be a key role player on the defensive line, giving Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers some breather moments in a game without being a liability, as Jordan Jackson was last year. Jones has had some bright moments in camp, but has also made those rookie mistakes. Seeing these rookies in a game setting is critical, and hopefully, they have a good showing.
Does the Safety Depth Step Up?
Talnoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones are the Broncos' starting safeties and should make for a great duo. However, the depth is replete with questions, and this game is part of the solution to figuring things out.
P.J. Locke is an expensive depth piece, but does he force himself onto the roster despite that because of his play? Does he show up enough on special teams for it, or does JL Skinner or Sam Franklin, with the latter expected to make the roster for special teams, show enough to push Locke off the roster?
The safety position doesn't get talked about enough because of Hufanga and Jones, but this is a key position when it comes to special teams. However, the depth is a concern if either starter goes down with an injury.
In last year's preseason, Keidron Smith earned a roster spot by being a ball-hawk, but he's on the outside looking in this year. Can he have another outstanding preseason to make the roster? Delarrin Turner-Yell is also still on the roster and can make it as a special teams player.
Does the Front Seven Depth Match the Hype?
The depth of the Broncos' defensive front has been on display, with the team consistently getting pressure on the quarterbacks throughout practice. Not only the defensive linemen, but the edge rushers as well.
Jonah Elliss is dealing with an injury, so he likely won't be a go, and Robinson, as mentioned, may also sit out due to injury. That leaves Dondrea Tillman and Andrew Farmer as those depth edge rushers, and Tillman has earned some hype through camp.
Tillman is still competing for a roster spot against the numbers game, as he would be the fifth edge rusher. A good game could force him onto the roster, or be enough to stand out for another team to want to trade for him.
As for the defensive line, Eyioma Uwazurike and Jones have been good throughout camp, with the former looking vastly improved compared to a year ago, following his year-long suspension. The Broncos could use him to stand out and earn a roster spot.
His main competition is Jordan Jackson and Matt Henningsen, who is feared to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Jackson was having a solid camp and was a wrecking ball against the 49ers in joint practice, which makes this question even more relevant as we look towards the game.