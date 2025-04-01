9 Risky Top-100 Prospects Broncos Must be Wary Of
Every prospect in the NFL draft comes with inherent risk, but the Denver Broncos have discovered ways to mitigate them. Those with injury or character concerns add more risk to the equation.
There is a reason why the medical evaluations and interviews are so important at the NFL Scouting Combine. They give teams a chance to answer those questions.
While every prospect is risky, as there are no sure-fire picks, there are those who come with extra risk because of their medical or character red flags. That's who we're going to talk about today.
Three prospects were not included despite having off-field red flags because of what those concerns entail: Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Marshall edge Mike Green, and Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
Here are the nine risky prospects the Broncos must be wary of in the top 100 of this month's draft.
Shemar Stewart | IDL | Texas A&M | Round 1
The Broncos had defensive line coach Jamar Cain at the Texas A&M pro day, but they didn’t see Stewart, who was in street clothes. Stewart did some athletic testing at the Combine and then pulled out.
There are concerns about Stewart's love for football, and sitting out of positional workouts didn't help assuage them. The lack of production is also a concern and stems from some hip tightness that wasn’t addressed through the draft process.
With 4.5 sacks in three seasons (each season with 1.5) Stewart's production leaves much to be desired. There were missed sack opportunities because of issues changing direction.
With questions about his love of the game, could Denver get Stewart to be a consistent pass rusher? These concerns give him added risk.
Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri | Round 1
Burden has been a productive receiver, but how he got that production has been questioned. It has come as a gadget weapon more than a traditional receiver, and there are concerns after the 2024 season about whether he can become more of a conventional receiver.
While Burden has more size than Marvin Mims Jr., his path to success would be a similar usage. Add some concerns about Burden's coachability and attitude, and he brings added risk.
Walter Nolen | IDL | Ole Miss | Round 1
Nolen has the talent, but he has some questions about his character and focus on the field, as well as issues with consistency. There is a chance he could end up the best player in this defensive line class, but he could also flame out over the course of his rookie season.
When you need as much technical work as Nolen does and carry the question of coachability, you come with added risk.
Will Johnson | CB | Michigan | Round 1
Johnson is a talented player, but the questions aren’t about his love for the game or work ethic; they're medical. There have been conflicting reports from the Combine about his medical exams. The Broncos will have seen and gone over them, but if they aren’t clean, the added risk is there.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State | Round 2
The issue with Henderson, as enticing as he is, is his Ohio State usage and injury history. Much like with Johnson, there have been conflicting reports about Henderson's medicals at the Combine.
If the comments about medical red flags are accurate and not smoke-screen info, then the added risk for a running back with lower-body medical red flags is severe.
Elijah Arroyo | TE | Miami | Round 2-3
Another player with medical concerns, Arroyo stole the show at the Senior Bowl, but he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the Combine. He barely played at Miami as he dealt with lower-body injuries.
There are serious concerns about Arroyo's knees' ability to hold up in the NFL, and while he is still projected as a second—or third-round pick, down from a borderline first-round pick, he could tumble into the third day of the draft.
Jalen Milroe | RB | Alabama | Round 2-3
Before criticizing having a quarterback here, the reason for Milroe specifically is whether Sean Payton wants to try and find a Taysom Hill-type player. In other words, a quarterback who's a phenomenal athlete projecting more as an offensive playmaker than a traditional signal-caller.
Milroe is a good athlete but struggles with the simple aspects of being a quarterback. If Payton views him as a Hill-type player for his offense, the risk of switching the position up for Milroe brings additional risk.
Marcus Mbow | IOL | Purdue | Round 3
The Broncos met with Mbow (pronounced Bow) at the Combine, and his fit with them is questionable. The scheme can often be overstated regarding fit, but the offensive line is still crucial.
Mbow is an athletic blocker who doesn’t have the sand in his pants to hold up consistently in power/inside zone schemes that make up the most of Payton’s rushing offense. Without Mbow being a scheme fit, you bring the added risk of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
Tez Johnson | WR | Oregon | Round 3
There are few receivers to enter the NFL as small as the 5-foot-9, 156-pound Johnson. People often mention Xavier Worthy, who had elite speed, and Ladd McConkey, who has 30 pounds on Johnson, but the best example is Tutu Atwell.
Atwell was a second-round pick and has struggled to live up to it, despite his recent $10 million one-year deal. Johnson is a quick route runner and can get open in a flash, but can his body hold up? Atwell brought special team value but never realized it in the NFL, while Johnson doesn’t bring special team value.
Recommended Articles
Being Bo Nix’s brother doesn’t make up for Johnson's serious size concerns, especially without elite speed to make up for it. It doesn’t offset his lack of special teams value. If Johnson is a sixth-round pick, that is fine, but he has been talked about as a late third-round pick. With his size, Johnson, as a top 100 pick, is extra risky.
We want YOU in the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land! Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!