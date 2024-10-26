Broncos Announce Pair of Roster Moves Before Panthers Game
The Denver Broncos announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home tilt vs. the Carolina Panthers. Linebacker Kwon Alexander and offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton have been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Week 8.
There is a difference between a player being 'elevated' and 'signed' to the 53-man roster. Both players will remain on the practice squad, and after the game, the Broncos won't have to expose either to the NFL waiver wire.
This is the second straight week that both Alexander and Throckmorton have been gameday elevations. Against the New Orleans Saints, Alexander made his Broncos debut, garnering 21 snaps, or 30% of the defensive action.
The veteran linebacker totaled one tackle, but the Broncos appreciate the decade of NFL experience Alexander brings to the table. He's expected to rotate in with starters Cody Barton — the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week — and Justin Strnad.
Alexander led the NFL in solo tackles in 2016, and followed that up with a Pro Bowl nod in 2017. He was in New Orleans for Sean Payton's last two years as head coach.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Throckmorton saw two snaps on offense last week in New Orleans. He's a fourth-year player who has spent time with the Saints (2021-22), Panthers (2023), Tennessee Titans (2023), and now, the Broncos.
The Broncos can use Throckmorton's 6-foot-5, 311-pound frame in jumbo packages. And he knows the Payton scheme, spending 2021 with him in New Orleans as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!