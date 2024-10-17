Broncos Promote ILB Alexander, OL Throckmorton for Week 7
Amid a rash of pre-game roster transactions, the Denver Broncos promoted inside linebacker Kwon Alexander and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster, the team announced. Both players are eligible to suit up for Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.
In corresponding moves, the Broncos waived running back Blake Watson and activated outside linebacker Baron Browning, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, and cornerback Damarri Mathis from injured reserve.
Alexander joined the Broncos in September after spending 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom the tenth-year vet compiled 41 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, an interception, and a forced fumble over nine appearances.
Originally drafted by the Buccaneers, Alexander, 30, has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the (then-Sean Payton) Saints, and the New York Jets. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound 'backer led the NFL in solo tackles (108) in 2016 and made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
"He's a good player," Payton said on Sept. 25.
Eleven months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, Alexander will provide insurance behind starting ILBs Cody Barton and Justin Strnad, splitting backup duties with undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey.
Throckmorton — a former starter for Payton in New Orleans and teammate of Broncos center Alex Forsyth at Oregon — signed a free-agent deal with Denver this past offseason. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound interior lineman has played in 46 career games, including stints in Carolina and Tennessee.
Throckmorton will bolster the depth behind locked-in Broncos starting guards Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers — as well as Forsyth — for the nationally televised clash at the Superdome.
