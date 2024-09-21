Broncos Place OLB Baron Browning on IR, Promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
After placing one starter on injured reserve earlier this week, the Denver Broncos designated another on Saturday. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning has been sent to IR, with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey taking his place on the 53-man roster.
Browning suffered a foot injury in Week 2's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was unfortunate, but rookie third-rounder Jonah Elliss helped bridge the gap by notching a sack.
Without Browning for at least the next four weeks, the Broncos promoted Dondrea Tillman to the active roster earlier this week. The Broncos really like the former XFL star, but not having Browning is a big bummer.
In a contract year, it's tough for Browning to show that he can be a consistent force on the edge if he can't stay healthy. That's been his biggest obstacle since entering the league as a 2021 third-round pick of the Broncos.
Browning is a real talent but he can't stay out of the injury bug's sights. Call it good fortune or savvy, but staying healthy is one of the hallmarks of the great NFL players.
Meanwhile, Humphrey is getting his due. It was odd that he failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, but he was re-signed to the practice squad.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The long-time Sean Payton acolyte was 'elevated' in both Broncos games this season, and was one of the few offensive bright spots in Week 2. The Broncos were already out of 'free' elevations on Humphrey.
If he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster again, the Broncos would have to waive him and expose him to the wire before he could be re-signed. This move, taking Browning's spot on the 53, preempts that from being a concern.
Humphrey may have gotten short shrift by starting off on the practice squad, but he and Josh Reynolds were Denver's most impactful receivers last week — not Courtland Sutton or Marvin Mims Jr. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is clearly lacking firepower at the skill positions around him, but at least he seems to have decent chemistry with Humphrey.
In other injury news, Nix was surely happy to see that fellow rookie Devaughn Vele has been cleared to play on Sunday in Tampa after suffering a rib injury in the season opener. Vele caught all eight of his Week 1 targets in Seattle, even if they only totaled 39 yards.
This would have been an advantageous week to have a healthy rush linebacker corps, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missing their starting right tackle, too. But just when the clouds look like they're about to part for the Broncos, another thunderhead rolls in to pour down on the team.
Such is the fate of bad teams, I suppose. The Broncos remain slave to the NFL's razor-thin margin of error.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!