Broncos QB Bo Nix Finishes Third in ORoY Voting at NFL Honors
On Thursday night, the NFL Honors ceremony saw Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as expected. What wasn't anticipated, however, was Denver Broncos' rookie phenom Bo Nix coming in third in the voting.
Nix finished behind Daniels and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in the ORoY voting. That's the world Broncos Country is still living in.
Far be it from me to take anything away from Bowers' historic first year, but he's a tight end. Nix turned in a historic rookie season at the most important position on the field.
Nix passed for the second-most touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history (29), and finished with the most passing yards and scores among first-year quarterbacks. And it's worth remembering that Nix was the sixth and final quarterback drafted in the first round.
Here are a few other notable historical milestones Nix set as a rookie.
- Most games with 200-plus passing yards & two-plus touchdowns with zero interceptions in NFL history.
- Three games with three-plus passing touchdowns, the second most by a rookie in NFL history.
- 19 passing touchdowns at home, the most by any rookie in NFL history.
And yet, the voters favored Bowers. Some Broncos fans will see it as yet another sign of the national disrespect that NFL media has for Denver.
Whatever the case, it's arguably disrespect of Nix. Considering it even more motivation for the Broncos' starting quarterback entering his second NFL season.
At least Patrick Surtain II brought home the Defensive Player of the Year award, although his name was botched by Terrell Owens and the broadcast crew displayed his name as Myles Garrett.
