Broncos QB Bo Nix Responds Publicly to Maxx Crosby's On-Field Taunt
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has had a great career, especially vs. the Denver Broncos. Crosby was a big reason that the floundering Raiders franchise established an eight-game winning streak over its bitter division rival — that is until Bo Nix snapped it on his first attempt.
Following the Broncos' 34-18 win over the Raiders last week, much was made of some on-the-field trash-talking Crosby directed at Nix, which was comedically captured by the television broadcast mics as the rookie quarterback was calling out signals pre-snap to his O-line and supporting cast.
"Bo," Crosby said, "Speak up! They don't f**ing know!"
Crosby had himself a day at the individual level, as he so consistently does against the Broncos, finishing with two sacks on the rookie. However, with the dust settling on Denver's third straight win, Nix was asked about Crosby's trash talking at the podium at Broncos HQ on Wednesday.
“Ironically, I didn’t really even hear it when it happened in the game," Nix said. "I’ve been sent [it] a lot and seeing the video after. I think that’s just part of his game. I think he’s mastered that and he’s used it to his success."
Nix tipped his cap to Crosby with class, without letting the AFC West rival think his jawing got to him in any way. As a high-level quarterback, Nix learned a long time ago to cut out the noise.
"I think it’s important when things like that happen, you just kind of come down, get back to the basics and not necessarily listen to it," Nix said. "Kind of cut out the noise and just go to work. At the time, we weren’t doing a whole lot offensively, so it was good that we turned it around in the second half.”
I'm reminded of the old proverb, "He who laughs last, laughs best." Nix turned it on in the second half, finishing with 206 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as a rushing score. His first bite at the Raiders apple resulted in his career-high QB rating (117.2).
Next up for Nix and company is another AFC West tilt, this time vs. the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers.
