Report: Broncos LB Drew Sanders Suffered Foot Injury, Not Expected Back Soon
During Saturday's practice, Denver Broncos third-year linebacker Drew Sanders went down with an injury and was carted off. Head coach Sean Payton said after practice that it wasn't Sanders' Achilles, which was positive, but we learned on Sunday afternoon from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that the young linebacker did suffer a tendon injury in his foot.
Sanders isn't expected to return anytime soon.
"Broncos LB Drew Sanders, an up-and-coming defender, suffered a tendon injury in his foot in practice that will keep him out an extended period of time, sources say post-MRI," Rapoport posted on X. "Sanders is not expected back before the season begins and further testing will determine what’s next."
It's a heart-breaking development for the 24-year-old Sanders. A 2023 third-round pick, he appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, starting four games to end the season and notching 24 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Sanders suffered an Achilles injury during offseason workouts last year, which led to him beginning the 2024 campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. He eventually made it to the roster, but only appeared in four games down the stretch, totaling just eight tackles and a sack.
From the time the 2025 offseason began, the Broncos brass was singing Sanders' praises, with GM George Paton voicing his belief that the linebacker has a starter's future in Denver. All Sanders needed was a little luck by way of the injury bug, but he didn't get it.
Apart from the injuries, Sanders' NFL career hasn't been easy, as the Broncos initially played him inside as a rookie, then asked him to transition to outside linebacker in Year 2. With how well the team's rush linebacker corps showed out last season, the Broncos opted to move Sanders back to the inside when he returned in December.
The team said that Sanders' return to inside linebacker is permanent earlier this offseason. Still, he would need as many reps as he could get this offseason and summer, considering how little football he's played since 2023 at the position. He won't get those reps now.
We don't know how long exactly the Broncos expect Sanders to be out. But it's looking like he'll start the 2025 regular-season on the injured list.
Meanwhile, the Broncos plan to start Alex Singleton and newcomer Dre Greenlaw at inside linebacker this season. With both having a recent injury in their rear-view, the Broncos are expected to take a "load management" approach to training camp, with the veterans getting rest days here and there.
Behind them, the Broncos have incumbents Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey. Knowing the injury history at inside linebacker, the Broncos signed three college free agents, including JB Brown, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner.
The Sanders injury will stir the pot and give that undrafted rookie trio a better shot at making the 53-man roster. As training camp marches on, the Broncos will hold their third official practice on Monday, with the pads coming on for the first time.
Pay close attention to the inside linebacker competition as this summer continues to take shape.