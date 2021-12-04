The Broncos will be without a key starter on offense.

Once again, the injury bug taketh from the Denver Broncos.

But perhaps it'll also giveth.

Starting running back Melvin Gordon III has been downgraded to out for the Broncos' Week 13 road tilt at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. As it goes in the NFL, the absence of a starter often gives rise to the emergence of a new star and in that sense, the Broncos could be the beneficiaries of a blessing in disguise.

Originally listed as doubtful with a hip/shoulder injury, Gordon hasn't progressed and the Broncos made the call. Rookie third-round sensation Javonte Williams will get the start in Gordon's stead.

But don't forget about Mike Boone, whom the team signed as a free agent back in March. Head coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Boone will be the team's RB2 at Arrowhead.

“Javonte would get the bulk of it but Mike would go in there some," Fangio said on Friday.

Here's the final Week 13 injury report for the Broncos and Chiefs.

Sunday night will be Williams' first career start. Drafted in Round 2 earlier this year, the rookie has carried the ball 117 times, totaling 568 rushing yards (4.9 avg.) and two touchdowns.

As it stands, Williams is ranked No. 24 among NFL running backs according to Pro Football Focus' among 59 qualifiers. His violent and physical running style has been a breath of fresh air for Broncos fans who've witnessed his absolute stubbornness not to go down on first contact.

While Williams hasn't been quite as savvy as Gordon in finding and hitting the hole this season, if he gets even a fraction of daylight, or a little space, he's off to the races. Last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams served as Denver's tip of the spear offensively, eclipsing 100 yards from scrimmage and scoring on an impressive nine-yard rush up the gut on 3rd-&-Goal.

The Chiefs will have studied Williams on film but this will be that defense's first match against one of the NFL's most bruising running backs. Let the games begin.

