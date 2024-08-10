Broncos at Colts Preseason Game 1: How to Watch
The Denver Broncos finally break the 2024 ice on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game of the summer. It's been a long wait, but Broncos Country will soon get to see rookie first-round quarterback Bo Nix in live-bullet action.
Nix won't get the start on Sunday. That privilege goes to incumbent veteran Jarrett Stidham.
But Nix will see plenty of playing time. The Broncos will also make time for Zach Wilson as the third quarterback.
Fast forward to preseason Game 2, and Nix will get the start. There was no mention of Wilson getting a start in Game 3 by head coach Sean Payton on Friday, for what it's worth. Expect a decision on Denver's starting quarterback after Game 2 vs. Green Bay.
The Broncos have several other big roster battles that will take further shape on Sunday vs. the Colts. Keeping an eye on the running back rotation will be interesting, as will the pecking order at wide receiver, especially with rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele's recent momentum.
On the offensive line, can the second-team unit protect Nix? Do the Broncos have a reliable swing tackle and swing guard?
Defensively, how are the rush linebackers looking? Seeing the defensive line improvements the Broncos made this offseason will be something to watch.
Who takes the No. 2 cornerback job? And with Caden Sterns' recent departure, on top of Brandon Jones' hamstring injury, how do the Broncos' safeties look behind P.J. Locke?
Great questions that'll be answered, in part, at Lucas Oil Stadium. For now, here's everything you need to know to make sure you catch Broncos-Colts on Sunday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos at Colts
- Date/Time: Sunday, August 11 at 11 am MDT
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium • Indianapolis, IN
- Television: KTVD-Channel 20 & KUSA
- Stream: FuboTV, Hulu+, NFL+ & YouTube TV (subscription required)
- Play by Play: Steve Levy, Color Analyst: Ryan Harris, Sideline: Cynthia Frelund and Scotty Gange
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!