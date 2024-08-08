Panthers Waive Ex-Broncos S Caden Sterns with Failed Physical
It's been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week for Caden Sterns.
The star-crossed safety was waived by the Denver Broncos on Monday and claimed the following day by the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he was waived again — this time with a failed physical designation, the team announced.
Perhaps Broncos coach Sean Payton was correct when he cautioned that Sterns "has a road ahead of him" in his nearly year-long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, suffered in Week 1 last season. The 2021 fifth-round pick opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list; he was activated on July 27.
“Look he is not there yet, but it’s nice to see him back on the field," Payton said on July 30. "It took a while so we just have to be real measured and smart with his acclimation back, but it’s good to have him back out here.”
Six days after those remarks, Sterns, 24, would unceremoniously receive his pink slip — despite passing a physical with the Broncos.
Now he's gotten another, after apparently failing one with the Panthers.
Tough business, the NFL.
