Broncos-Colts Preseason Game: Most Intriguing Players Not-Named Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos will have their first preseason game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Obviously, it will be the first chance for Broncos fans to see 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix in live-game action.
While there’s no doubt that fans want to see what Nix can do, there are plenty of other players looking to make a good first impression or to demonstrate that they are ready to take the next step.
Let’s look at some of the most intriguing Broncos, other than Nix, fans should watch in preseason Game 1.
Javonte Williams | RB
After some struggles last season as he came back from ACL and MCL tears early in the 2022 season, Williams is said to be back to form. He’s put an end to the whispers that he could be cut after training camp.
Williams leads a group of backs who have impressed for the most part. Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé, and Tyler Badie are among the backs who have had camp highlights, but it appears Williams isn’t about to let go of his position atop the depth chart.
While we might not see a lot of Williams in the preseason opener, we may get enough of a glimpse to know if he can be the featured back.
Devaughn Vele | WR
While there was plenty of buzz during the offseason about Nix’s teammate Troy Franklin, it’s Vele who has turned a lot of heads during training camp. Each day, you get plenty of reports about how much Vele has impressed, including a one-handed grab during Thursday’s training camp session.
The 26-year-old receiver fell down the board likely because of his age, but it sure looks like the Broncos have found a hidden gem. We’ll see how his play in practice translates to game situations.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Greg Dulcich | TE
We’ve talked quite a bit about Dulcich, who showed promise as a rookie but hasn’t seen the field much. He played just two games last season and may have made fans wonder if he was ever going to return to form.
But Dulcich appears to be healthy and has been making the most of training camp. Though he’s listed behind Adam Trautman on the depth chart, he’s been impressive.
Now comes the time for Dulcich to show what he can do in games. The more he progresses, the more he will not only assure fans he’s good to go, but get his chance to make an impact.
JL Skinner | S
The 2023 sixth-round pick seldom saw game action last season. However, Skinner has done a lot to impress the coaches in training camp thus far.
Skinner was a player that needed more development coming out of college but, if training camp is any indication, he’s hitting his stride. His work thus far is one reason the Broncos were fine with parting ways with Caden Sterns.
What matters, of course, is how Skinner fares in games. Sunday’s contest against the Colts will give fans a chance to see how he handles himself.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!