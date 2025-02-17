Broncos Linked to Trade Proposal That Would 'Shake Up' the Offseason
Since the 2025 offseason began, the Denver Broncos have been linked to multiple veteran wide receivers, despite Sean Payton's public opinion that the position is in much better shape than the outside perspective paints it.
"We're stronger [at receiver] than some would think," Payton told Kay Adams.
Cooper Kupp is one of those receivers linked to the Broncos, and as soon as the news broke that the Los Angeles Rams were looking to trade him, the NFL rumor mill quickly connected the dots to Denver.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron recently linked Kupp to the Broncos in a trade that would "shake up" the NFL offseason.
“Denver’s primary directive this offseason will be to find more weapons for their young passer, Bo Nix, after his promising rookie campaign. Kupp would certainly provide Nix with the safety blanket and sure-hands this Broncos offense needs to take the next steps. Broncos HC Sean Payton is notorious for his intricate system and play-calling, which would bode well for a veteran like Kupp – as opposed to adding a young receiver in the draft – given his high IQ," Cameron wrote.
There are plenty of concerns surrounding Kupp's age, contract, and injury history. However, his reliability out of the slot could really benefit Nix.
Kupp can still have an impact as a safety outlet and can find the soft spot in zone coverage. He isn’t the receiver he once was (winning the receiving triple crown in 2021), but the effect can go beyond what happens on the field.
PFF's Cameron believes Kupp proved he can help a team even in a down year.
“However, Kupp still profiles as an asset to a team looking for a polished route-runner with high football acumen. Even in a down year, Kupp managed to generate a 72.3 PFF receiving grade, further showcasing his exceptional floor,” writes Cameron.
Kupp's receiving grade would rank him third in Denver behind Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. Mims found his place as a gadget player to end the season, so he may not bring game-to-game consistency as encouraging as his production down the stretch was.
Sutton could be on the verge of another contract dispute with the team. Even at his age and relative injury concerns, Kupp could help the younger Broncos receivers by passing on knowledge from his experience. Kupp could also be the Broncos' slot receiver, allowing Payton to continue to use Mims in the way that worked.
One big obstacle to Kupp potentially landing in Denver is his contract. With a $29.78 million cap hit in 2025, that would be an enormous sum to pay for a 31-year-old slot receiver.
However, Kupp's cap hit with the team acquiring him via trade would be significantly less, and per Ian Rappaport, the Rams are willing to eat some of the money. That said, the Rams are already eating a lot of dead money, and the cap hit for the team acquiring Kupp is projected to be under $13 million.
There are many variables in play, but Kupp is an option the Broncos should at least explore.
