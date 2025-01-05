Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Earns Massive Contract Bonus vs. Chiefs
Entering the Denver Broncos' season finale, veteran wideout Courtland Sutton needed 82 receiving yards to secure a $500,000 performance bonus. At 1,065 yards for the season, Sutton would cash in.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix made sure to get their guy his money. With three receptions on three targets, Sutton has 89 yards and a touchdown heading into halftime, giving him 1,072 for the season.
Sutton renegotiated his contract this past summer, giving him opportunities to earn more money with different performance escalators. He has secured the bag and delivered great leadership and production for the Broncos.
He has a long of 47 yards vs. the Chiefs, and it was beautiful.
The Broncos lead the Chiefs 24-0 entering halftime. With a victory, the Broncos will secure their 10th win of the season and their first playoff berth since 2015.
The Nix-to-Sutton connection has been a big reason for the Broncos' success. On the season, Sutton has a career-high 76 receptions on 131 targets for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns.
Although Sutton wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl, he was voted as an alternate, as was Nix. Sutton has also been a tremendous help for the rookie quarterback, who's put up historic numbers in Year 1.
With a half left to play vs. Kansas City, Nix sits with 3,669 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. On top of that, he's posted 359 rushing yards and an additional four scores. Heck, the kid even has a receiving touchdown, giving him 33 total scores on the season, which is two more than Washington Commanders phenom Jayden Daniels.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, will likely get the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But there's no question that Nix's rookie season has been historic, thanks in large part to the veteran presence of Sutton, his fellow team captain.
