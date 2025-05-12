Broncos Waive Four Players, Including Two Young Vets, After Rookie Minicamp
The Denver Broncos hosted their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. After an up-close look at the draft class, college free-agents, and young qualifying veterans, the Broncos have made some roster tweaks.
According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos waived a pair of undrafted rookies and two young veterans on Monday.
"Per wire, Broncos waived UDFA DB Kendall Bohler, NT Christian Dowell, International TE Thomas Yassmin and ILB K.J. Cloyd," Klis posted on X.
The Broncos had to make room on the roster for four corresponding signings the team made on Monday, adding tight end Cole Formingham, linebacker Jordan Turner, wide receiver Kyrese White, and re-signing long-snapper Zach Triner, two of whom were in Denver on a try-out basis during rookie minicamp.
Roster math can be painful, including in the offseason. The Broncos had just signed Bohler and Dowell as priority free agents following the draft.
Yassmin was signed as a college free agent out of Utah following the 2024 draft. As an Australian-born player, he qualified for the NFL's international player roster exemption. As a fellow Aussie, the Broncos have designated sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw as their international player, which means he doesn't count against the 90-man offseason roster.
The arrival of seventh-round tight end (also from Utah) Caleb Lohner may have made Yassmin expendable, his international status notwithstanding. Broncos head coach Sean Payton sounds smitten by the 6-foot-7 Lohner.
The other young veteran is Cloyd, who joined the Broncos practice squad this past December. Originally going undrafted out of Miami in 2024, he spent time with two teams before landing in Denver.
The Broncos signed two inside linebackers as college free agents last month, including Utah's Karene Reid and Kansas' JB Brown. Reid has experience playing at altitude, and Brown wasted little time proclaiming that he's in Denver to "take somebody's job."
Combined with the return of starting linebacker Alex Singleton (off injured reserve) and the free-agent arrival of Dre Greenlaw, the Broncos have solid depth at the position. Justin Strnad was also re-signed in March, and the Broncos have incumbents Drew Sanders and Levelle Bailey returning this year.
