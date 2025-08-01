Report: Broncos Cut Young Veteran CB Mario Goodrich
Being a Denver Bronco was fun while it lasted for cornerback Mario Goodrich. In the wake of several injuries to the inside and outside linebacker corps, the Broncos had to make a few moves.
The Broncos placed outside linebacker Johnny Walker Jr. on injured reserve on Thursday, signing Garrett Nelson to replace him. That was followed by the Broncos cutting Goodrich, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Per source, Broncos cut CB Mario Goodrich. New LB Garrett Wallow has his no 46," Klis posted on X Friday morning.
Nelson even gets Goodrich's number. It's a tough break for the former Birmingham Stallions star, whom the Broncos signed back in June.
Unlike the success the Broncos had with rush linebacker Dondrea Tillman, the team's foray back into the UFL's ranks this year didn't pan out. Who knows if perhaps it would have been different for Goodrich, had the rash of early injuries hadn't stricken the Broncos as training camp got underway.
Goodrich's outlook wasn't helped by the fact that he was playing on a deep cornerback depth chart. With Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMililan, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Damarri Mathis atop the depth chart, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Goodrich or any other cornerback to get a word in edge-wise.
The Broncos are so strong at cornerback, that many have speculated on whether one of these young players might be dangled as trade bait, especially McMillian and Moss. There's been no substantive reporting or even a semi-credible rumor on the subject; it's more just media and fans speculating.
Considering how injuries are such a big part of the game, and Moss' recent history of missing time, the Broncos would be remiss to weaken such a deep cornerback depth chart just to acquire, say, a mid or late-round draft pick. Plus, the AFC West quarterback proliferation has continued, with Geno Smith joining Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division.
Better to have and not need than to need and not have. Alas, Goodrich has hit the bricks. Godspeed.
