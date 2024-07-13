Broncos Free-Agent Primer | Defense: Available Options Based on Need
As training camp inches closer, the Denver Broncos appear to have the roster set. However, there are still some available free agents who could bring some veteran help to the Broncos.
While free-agent activity tends to be minimal at this point of the offseason, there's always the chance that veterans could be added. Such additions usually happen because of a significant injury, the need for more competition, or somebody who is an upgrade over what a team currently has.
Rather than discussing available free agents, I'm going to examine each of Denver's positional groups and ask whether or not the team would benefit from adding a veteran. For those positions that could use a free-agent addition, I'll then look at who is available.
After addressing the Broncos offense earlier this week, we'll cover the defense in this installment.
Defensive Line
Going into the offseason, this positional group was considered the biggest weakness on defense. However, the Broncos have done a fair amount of work to improve it.
Signing Malcolm Roach gave the Broncos a new player in the rotation. The Broncos then traded for John Franklin-Myers, who will likely take a starting role. The Broncos also decided to keep D.J. Jones, which means there's less pressure on younger players to step forward as starters.
Therefore, there isn't a pressing need to add a free-agent defensive lineman unless somebody is lost to injury.
Edge Rusher
At first glance, one might think it would be worth adding a veteran here, given that the Broncos don't have any players who are proven as a No. 1 pass-rushing threat.
There aren't any free agents out there who can provide that No. 1-type impact anyway. Furthermore, while the Broncos don't have a game-changing edge rusher, the guys they have are good overall.
It's not worth chasing after available free agents at this time. Better to let these younger players grow and step up their game and look to future seasons, whether through the draft or free agency, to find a game-changer at the position.
Inside Linebacker
The Broncos brought back Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad, then added veteran Cody Barton. But it remains to be seen how the Broncos fare in replacing Josey Jewell, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.
This is a position where it may be worth keeping an eye on available free agents. The Broncos should be able to find somebody at the right price if they aren't satisfied with their current group.
With that said, it's best to wait until training camp is underway. There's no need to sign somebody immediately.
Cornerback
You can never have enough quality cornerbacks but the Broncos already added their veteran competition in Levi Wallace. What's important is to see how younger players such as Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis step up.
Moss was brought along slowly last season but needs to take the next step this year, and Mathis needs to show he can bounce back after struggling last year. If the Broncos have to add a veteran, they can always bring back Fabian Moreau, but for the time being, the younger players need to show they can get the job done.
Safety
No doubt, some Broncos fans will still hold out hope that Justin Simmons will come back. However, don't count on that happening.
The Broncos have decided to go with Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke as the likely starters while hoping that the younger safeties can step forward. As with cornerbacks, it's for the best to let the younger players show what they can do.
It's unfortunate that the Broncos didn't keep Simmons but it's time to move forward.
Available Free Agents
Linebacker would be the best position for the Broncos to keep an eye on available free agents. There are some veterans out there who should be available for the veteran minimum.
A notable name is Kwon Alexander, who is a few years removed from a crazy linebacker market that saw him receive a massive deal. But that was then, and now, Alexander would have to take a lower-cost deal.
The Broncos should allow Barton, Strnad, and Griffith to show that they can fill roles, but failing that, it wouldn't hurt to add Alexander. Shaq Leonard might draw some fan interest, but fans need to remember that he's not the same player he was a couple of years ago. Also, Leonard might be more interested in playing for a contender.
Other players the Broncos could keep an eye on are Zack Cunningham, Leighton Vander Esch, and Josh Woods. All three played a significant number of snaps last season and could help if the Broncos find their current linebackers aren't good enough.
Bottom Line
There's no need for the Broncos to rush into signing more free agents on defense but they should keep an eye on available linebackers if the current group doesn't deliver.
At other positions, it might be the Broncos have to explore free agency if they lose a key player to a significant injury. Otherwise, it's not necessary to go this route.
For the most part, though, the Broncos should have their roster set going into training camp. They can then see where things go regarding who makes the final roster and practice squad.
Broncos training camp gets underway July 26.
