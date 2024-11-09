Broncos Get Huge Boost with Defensive Starter Returning vs. Chiefs
The Denver Broncos are going to be as close to full strength as they can be for Sunday's tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. We've been monitoring both teams' practice reports all week.
On Friday, the Broncos and Chiefs unveiled their final injury reports for Week 10, and suffice it to say, compared to how things started a few days ago, things are also looking up for the home team.
Chiefs
Out
- JuJu Smith-Schuster | Hamstring
Questionable
- Treshawn Wharton | DL | Knee
Full Go
- Patrick Mahomes | QB | Ankle
- Kareem Hunt | RB | Quad
- Mecole Hardman | WR | Shoulder/Knee
- George Karlaftis | DE | Abdomen
- Mike Danna | DE | Pectoral
- Nazeh Johnson | CB | Concussion
- Derrick Nnadi | DT | Triceps
Analysis: On offense, the Chiefs have fully upgraded two key starters in Mahomes and Hunt. After Thursday's practice report, this comes as no surprise. But Hardman, the speedster, has also been greenlit.
Smith-Schuster will miss yet another game, so the Broncos won't have to worry about him in coverage. But newcomer DeAndre Hopkins? He's healthy and rearing to go.
On defense, Kansas City's leader in sacks has been cleared, as Karlaftis was a full go in Friday's practice. Keep an eye on Wharton, though. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, he gave it a go on Friday in a limited participation. He's key to Kansas City's run defense and interior pass rush.
Broncos
Out
- Delarrin Turner-Yell | S | Knee
- Drew Sanders | OLB | Achilles
Questionable
- Luke Wattenberg | C | Ankle
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DL | NIR/Rest
- D.J. Jones | DL | Knee
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
- Mike McGlinchey | RT | Knee
Analysis: The key players we've monitored are a go this week, in McGlinchey and Locke — starters on each side of the ball. The Broncos are simply playing it safe with the veteran offensive tackle, after he spent four weeks on injured reserve.
Locke will return to his starting role with a cast on his injured thumb. We've seen several Broncos over the years thrive with a cast on, including Von Miller, but it could impact Locke's propensity for ball production — not that he's some killer ballhawk. But still...
Sanders won't be activated from the PUP list, it seems, and the Broncos have yet to announce that Wattenberg has been added back to the 53-man roster. There's time yet, but don't expect it from Sanders this week, although I won't be shocked if Wattenberg is added by Sunday morning.
