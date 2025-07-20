Broncos Set to Face Five Major TE Matchups in 2025
The Denver Broncos' defense was extremely dominant in 2024, with a franchise record 63 sacks, and boasts the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain II. In the offseason, the Broncos added to an already loaded defense by signing two former San Francisco 49ers: linebacker Dre Greenlaw and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga.
Both men are needed for the upcoming season as the Broncos face several tight ends that could break open a game if not kept in check. Let’s take a look at which tight ends matchups are the most daunting, starting with a rookie first-round pick out of Penn State.
Tyler Warren | Indianapolis Colts | Week 2
Many Broncos fans were pulling for a trade-up in this year's NFL draft to select the uber-talented tight end out of Penn State. Warren’s combination of size, athleticism, and toughness makes him an absolute nightmare matchup for any defense, and pairing him with an offensive mind like Shane Steichen makes him even more threatening.
Warren put up 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season, and while he likely won’t tally those numbers as a rookie, expect him to produce in key moments for the Colts despite their wonky quarterback situation.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mike Gesicki | Cincinnati Bengals | Week 4
Gesicki might not light up the stat sheet, but he makes clutch plays when the opposing defense least expects it. In his last matchup against the Broncos, he caught 10 passes for 86 yards, and he’ll look to do more damage this time around.
With Joe Burrow at quarterback, Gesicki will see the ball come his way often while Tee Higgins and Ja’marr Chase pull coverage with them. While not elite, Gesicki is still a threat to a Denver defense that has had trouble slowing down tight ends of a skill level.
Dallas Goedert | Philadelphia Eagles | Week 5
While Goedert has sustained a few injuries over the years that have slowed him down a bit, he’s still a threat to the Broncos' defense. With Eagles receivers All-Pro A.J. Brown and former Heisman winner Devonta Smith and superstar running back Saquon Barkley taking up most of the defense's attention, Goedert will get plenty of opportunities to make impact plays.
Goedert still possesses the strength and athleticism to make linebackers and safeties look silly when called upon, and the Broncos must stay disciplined despite his down season in 2024.
Brock Bowers | Las Vegas Raiders | Week 10 & 14
The Broncos saw firsthand just how scary Bowers can be on their first drive against the Raiders after he took a pass to the house against P.J. Locke. Bowers snagged 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign and has room to grow.
Bowers is already on his way to becoming the best tight end in the league, even with his small sample size. The Broncos will face Bowers twice a season for the foreseeable future, and it might be best to stick Patrick Surtain II on him rather than rely on a linebacker or safety to get the job done.
Travis Kelce | Kansas City Chiefs | Weeks 11 &17
Kelce has been a thorn in the Broncos' side for several years now, and while he’s starting to lose a step, he’s not to be taken lightly. Rather than putting up godly numbers like in years past, Kelce will be called upon to make plays in the most critical moments instead of taking over the game.
Kelce posted 823 yards and three touchdowns in a down year, but his bond with superstar Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, and the dynamic duo will always connect when they have to, whether it be Week 1 or the Super Bowl. Until the Broncos can prove they can at least slow Kelce down, he’ll always be a threat to break the defense.
The Takeaway
The Broncos have struggled mightily to slow down tight ends over the years, whether they’re the cream of the crop or relative nobodies. These five tight ends will give the Broncos’ linebackers and safeties fits, so it’s imperative that they stay disciplined and slow down the opposition if they don’t want to get bullied like years past.