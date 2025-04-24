Schefter: Broncos Have 'Fielded Calls' from Teams Looking to Trade Up
Rumor season is in full swing, even though we've finally reached NFL draft day. If you believe every report, the Denver Broncos are trading up for Ashton Jeanty or Colston Loveland.
No, wait. The Broncos are staying at pick 20 and taking Omarion Hampton. Uh uh. It's interior defensive line because of the value. Sean Payton is a Bill Parcells guy, after all.
In the latest whirlwind of all the trade rumors surrounding the Broncos and the 20th pick on the doorstep of the draft, one of the league's most prominent insiders — ESPN’s Adam Schefter — says if they're moving at all on Day 1, it’s down the board
“[The] Broncos have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in potentially moving up to Denver’s No. 20 selection, per sources. The Broncos currently hold the draft slot in front of Pittsburgh’s No. 21," Schefter posted on X Thursday morning.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Who could be calling to come up the board? Mentioning the quarterback-starved Steelers just one pick behind Denver would suggest Schefter is hinting at a trade involving either the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, who hold the first two picks in Round 2.
Don’t sleep on the New Orleans Saints either, who have a history of aggressively trading up, a need for a quarterback, and familiarity with the Broncos’ head coach.
If not a team moving up for a quarterback, perhaps a playoff team wants to slightly move up to target one of their favorite players left on the board. The Green Bay Packers could want a receiver, defensive lineman, or secondary player.
The Houston Texans may want a tackle or pass catcher. The Los Angeles Rams could want secondary help or an offensive tackle. The Baltimore Ravens need a trench player or a cornerback. The Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles also have ample picks later to make a move up from their current slots.
Who could Denver target in a trade-back? Perhaps one of the Ohio State running backs of TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins.
There have been rumors of the Broncos' interest in LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Maybe a wide receiver like Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka or Missouri’s Luther Burden is in play.
The Broncos could also continue to fortify the defensive line. Trading back would open up opportunities even further for GM George Paton, along with stockpiling more ammo to be aggressive in targeting players and moving up throughout the rest of Day 2.
Will Denver trade back? It depends on the board at the time and the offer.
Recommended Articles
With so few roster needs and a young quarterback leading the way, the Broncos are in an enviable position with flexibility galore this weekend to let the talent come to them and simply get better across the board.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!