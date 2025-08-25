Examining the Fallout of Broncos' Decision to Waive RB Audric Estime
The Audric Estime experiment could be over in the Mile High City. On Monday, the Denver Broncos waived Estime, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
On top of the Estime move, Klis reports that the Broncos have also waived running back Blake Watson with a "short-term" injury settlement. Watson suffered a knee strain in the Broncos' preseason finale on Saturday.
Waiver Wire Blues
Estime and Watson will hit the waiver wire, but it sounds like the Broncos are hopeful that both pass through and can be re-signed to the practice squad. The Colorado Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported that Denver wants Watson back, while Klis reported the same with Estime.
Estime: Stock Up
The prospect of Watson getting claimed on waivers is significantly lower due to his knee injury, but Estime's outlook is much stronger. Denver's 2024 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Estime barely eclipsed 2.0 yards per carry in the first two preseason games this month, but he punctuated his summer body of work with a nice performance in the finale vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Last Saturday, Estime rushed for a team-high 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry in New Orleans. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound back proved that he's still got plenty of juice, and considering that he'll turn 22 years old shortly, he makes for a very attractive waiver wire target for teams in need of a power back.
Writing on the Wall
As it stands, the Broncos have left Estime's future in the hands of the Football Gods, but he could be back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. It's a disappointing development for the second-year player, but the writing was on the wall entering the Broncos' Wildcard playoff game at the Buffalo Bills this past January, when Estime was a healthy scratch.
In those conditions and against a physical opponent like the Bills, you'd think the Broncos would have wanted their power back dressed and on hand. Quarterback Bo Nix would lead the team with 43 yards rushing, so it's possible that Sean Payton lived to rue his decision to sit Estime.
Foreshadowing: Harvey & Dobbins
Payton's game plan didn't include Estime, though. If anything, it may have foreshadowed the Broncos' offseason maneuvers, which included the drafting of RJ Harvey in the second round and the mid-summer signing of veteran JK Dobbins.
For now, it would seem that Denver's plan at running back includes Dobbins, Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. McLaughlin is a favorite among the coaching staff, and presents plenty of wiggle and burst for Payton's offense as the third running back.
Badie battled against Estime and Watson this summer, and appears to have vanquished them both, although we won't know for sure until the NFL deadline passes on Tuesday at 2 pm MDT. If Badie sticks, as it appears he will, it's a triumphant development for the second-year back and former Baltimore Ravens draft pick.
Badie was primed to take over, potentially, the No. 1 running back duties early last season when he suffered a scary back injury on the road vs. the New York Jets. That ended his season, but the Broncos were far from being ready to turn the page on the talented young back.
Fast forward to the offseason, and Badie was back on his feet at 100% health. He translated his playmaking ability in practice to the preseason field of play, and even got in on some kick returns in the season finale, one of which went for 46 yards.
The Takeaway
If this is indeed how the Broncos' running back stable will shape up to open the season, the team will have replaced 50% of the depth chart year over year. Gone are Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys) and Estime, and in are Dobbins and Harvey.
The Broncos finished 16th in rushing last season, but if Bo Nix's 430 yards are removed from the equation, they'd have ranked close to the bottom third of the league. If Payton's vision for Nix and this offense is to be realized, this new-look running back room will have to prove that the blood infusions can give new life to the Broncos' ground attack come September and beyond.