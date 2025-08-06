Broncos Release First 'Unofficial' 2025 Depth Chart
The Denver Broncos have released their "initial unofficial" 2025 depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's a look at the current 90-player pecking order, position-by-position:
QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger
RB: JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, RJ Harvey
FB: Michael Burton
WR: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Trent Sherfield, Pat Bryant, Courtney Jackson
WR: Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Michael Bandy, Joaquin Davis, Jerjuan Newton, Kyrese Rowan
TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, Caleb Lohner, Caden Prieskorn
LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart, Frank Crum, Marques Cox
LG: Ben Powers, Calvin Throckmorton, Will Sherman
C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Joe Michalski
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Nick Gargiulo, Clay Webb
RT: Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski, Xavier Truss
DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson, Matt Henningsen
NT: DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Miller
DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, Kristian Williams
OLB: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Andrew Farmer
ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Levelle Bailey, Garret Wallow, Jordan Turner, J.B. Brown
ILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders, Karene Reid
OLB: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Garrett Nelson, Que Robinson
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Quinton Newsome
CB: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaden Robinson, Joshua Pickett
NB: Ja'Quan McMillian, Reese Taylor, Jahdae Barron
S: Talanoa Hufanga, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell
S: Brandon Jones, Devon Key, Keidron Smith, Sam Franklin
K: Will Lutz
P: Jeremy Crawshaw
LS: Mitchell Fraboni
KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, Courtney Jackson
PR: Marvin Mims, Michael Bandy, Courtney Jackson
Takeaways
As expected, not much can be gleaned from the Broncos' first depth chart. The only real "surprises" were Mims and McLaughlin being listed at WR2 and RB2, respectively. But even that is tenuous heading into Thursday's joint practice with the 49ers.
Such positional battles — and those elsewhere on the roster — won't see a conclusion until the exhibition period advances further, providing adequate tape to eventually form a 53-man regular season squad.
If you're wondering about the rookies: It's team policy, per head coach Sean Payton, that they're placed at the "back of the line" because it's "easy" and there isn't "a lot of thought."
At least in the Broncos' orbit, there's nothing more worthless than a preseason depth chart. And if it weren't for the NFL forcing its publication, Payton wouldn't bother at all. Make of that what you will.
"I’m not ready for a depth chart, but I have to get a depth chart," he said in August 2024. "It’s easy to push the underlined players [rookies] to the back of the line and then make sure it’s kind of where we sit right now. That’s really it."