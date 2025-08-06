Mile High Huddle

Broncos Release First 'Unofficial' 2025 Depth Chart

Denver unveils "initial" look at pecking order ahead of preseason debut.

Jun 10, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos have released their "initial unofficial" 2025 depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at the current 90-player pecking order, position-by-position:

QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

RB: JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, RJ Harvey

FB: Michael Burton

WR: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Trent Sherfield, Pat Bryant, Courtney Jackson

WR: Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Michael Bandy, Joaquin Davis, Jerjuan Newton, Kyrese Rowan

TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, Caleb Lohner, Caden Prieskorn

LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart, Frank Crum, Marques Cox

LG: Ben Powers, Calvin Throckmorton, Will Sherman

C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Joe Michalski

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Nick Gargiulo, Clay Webb

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski, Xavier Truss

DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson, Matt Henningsen

NT: DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Miller

DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, Kristian Williams

OLB: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Andrew Farmer

ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Levelle Bailey, Garret Wallow, Jordan Turner, J.B. Brown

ILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders, Karene Reid

OLB: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Garrett Nelson, Que Robinson

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Quinton Newsome

CB: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaden Robinson, Joshua Pickett

NB: Ja'Quan McMillian, Reese Taylor, Jahdae Barron

S: Talanoa Hufanga, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell

S: Brandon Jones, Devon Key, Keidron Smith, Sam Franklin

K: Will Lutz

P: Jeremy Crawshaw

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, Courtney Jackson

PR: Marvin Mims, Michael Bandy, Courtney Jackson

Takeaways

As expected, not much can be gleaned from the Broncos' first depth chart. The only real "surprises" were Mims and McLaughlin being listed at WR2 and RB2, respectively. But even that is tenuous heading into Thursday's joint practice with the 49ers.

Such positional battles — and those elsewhere on the roster — won't see a conclusion until the exhibition period advances further, providing adequate tape to eventually form a 53-man regular season squad.

If you're wondering about the rookies: It's team policy, per head coach Sean Payton, that they're placed at the "back of the line" because it's "easy" and there isn't "a lot of thought."

At least in the Broncos' orbit, there's nothing more worthless than a preseason depth chart. And if it weren't for the NFL forcing its publication, Payton wouldn't bother at all. Make of that what you will.

"I’m not ready for a depth chart, but I have to get a depth chart," he said in August 2024. "It’s easy to push the underlined players [rookies] to the back of the line and then make sure it’s kind of where we sit right now. That’s really it."

