Broncos' Coming Decision on RB Javonte Williams Forecasted by NFL.com
It's no great secret that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is likely on the hunt for new additions at the running back spot. Honestly, Javonte Williams' failure to return to his pre-injury form has necessitated wholesale change.
The Broncos' backfield pickle was further illustrated by NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew listing Williams as the 30th-best starting running back on his season-ending rundown.
"Williams' 513 rush yards is the second-fewest by a team's leading rusher this season -- a huge letdown for both him and an offense that was hoping to better aid its rookie quarterback. The fact that he had 37 carries for 126 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) over his last eight games signals he could be headed elsewhere as a free agent this offseason," Jones-Drew wrote of Williams (ranked 30th).
The Broncos' lack of a cohesive running game was laid bare in the team's lopsided playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills. As James Cook and Josh Allen shredded the Broncos' defense on the ground, Denver's running backs failed to do anything tangible to help out rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Both Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin have shown glimpses of potential at times, but the former found himself deactivated in favor of the Broncos' No. 4 option, Tyler Badie, for the crucial Wildcard game. Williams is set to become a free agent, and his struggle to even reach 513 rushing yards in his contract year is a likely ticket out of town.
Having already established an extremely strong platform for Nix to blossom moving forward, adding more dynamic pieces around him will be paramount. Quarterbacks have a penchant for running headlong into the dreaded sophomore slump after performing well in Year 1, but if Denver can put a much stronger running game in place, it would do much to avoid such pitfalls.
The Broncos are better prepared financially to explore the free-agent pool this offseason. If they were of a mind to explore the market for more experienced backs, perhaps only Najee Harris or Aaron Jones could represent a true upgrade over the current stable.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who narrowly missed out on winning the Heisman Trophy, would bring much to the mix. Indeed, The Athletic recently mocked Jeanty to the Broncos with the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Given the Broncos' desperate need to also find an explosive pass-catching tight end to further compliment Nix, something will have to give. Getting creative might mean looking for a low-cost trade option at tight end, much like Broncos GM George Paton did so successfully when he landed defensive end John Franklin-Myers last season to solidify the front seven.
As far as the running back position goes, getting younger, cheaper, and faster led them to draft Williams in the first place back in 2021. That directive will lead to the Broncos ultimately replacing him in the upcoming draft.
