ESPN Renders Bold Prediction on Broncos' RB Position
During the offseason, the groupthink had penciled in Jahdae Barron as a starter, replacing Ja'Quan McMillian at the nickel. On offense, it was the Denver Broncos' second-round rookie RJ Harvey being projected as the team's No. 1 running back by many.
With the preseason in the books, it's clear that McMillian has retained his spot in the starting lineup, but what about Harvey? J.K. Dobbins, not Harvey, might be getting the lion's share of the running back touches, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"The Broncos like second-round rookie RJ Harvey a lot, but he's still working on his pass-protection skills, and it sounds like Denver trusts Dobbins more in that department. That's a requirement for a running back in a Sean Payton offense. If Dobbins can do everything the Broncos need there (and Harvey can't quite yet), I would expect Dobbins to open the season as the team's main early-down running back with Harvey mixing in a good number of touches," Graziano wrote. "As the season goes along, could Harvey take on more of a starter's workload? Of course, and that might even be the team's hope. But at least to start the season, expect Dobbins to get the majority of the work."
Once again, we have a case of too much being made of a running back's pass protection chops. Payton would certainly prefer that his top running backs can plausibly offer some blocking upside, but he has dismissed the notion of it being a requisite, pointing to Darren Sproles' time with the New Orleans Saints.
Sproles was Payton's primary third-down back with the Saints. However, Payton wasn't exactly relying on the diminutive but explosive playmaker to step in and block the league's top linebackers.
"Well, he’s going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite," Payton said of Harvey back in May. "There’s a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths. It would happen occasionally with Darren where I’d say to him, ‘Every once in a while, you might get matched up on [former NFL LB] NaVorro Bowman or [former NFL LB Patrick] Willis. I’m not going to make a habit of doing that, but...'"
In all honesty, Harvey could end up getting as many touches as Dobbins, if not more. But the Broncos clearly have big plans for Dobbins, as evidenced by the abundance of caution with which they approached his usage in the preseason.
In all likelihood, Dobbins, the veteran, will be the 'starter' to open the season, but in a Payton running-back-by-committee, that really is only a nominal title. Payton likes the one-two punch at running back, with the occasional third guy thrown in as either a change of pace or a stylistic contrast.
The one and the two will be Dobbins and Harvey in one order or another. Jaleel McLaughlin figures to be that third guy into the fray, with Tyler Badie unlikely to dress much initially, due to the restrictions of only 46 players on a 53-man roster being able to play in a given game.
The Broncos have revamped their running back room, with a 50% turnover rate year over year. Gone are Javonte Williams and Audric Estime, and in are Dobbins and McLaughlin, two guys who bring the explosives with gusto.