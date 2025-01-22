Broncos OLB Jonah Elliss Makes PFWA's All-Rookie Team
The Denver Broncos have not had many early-round draft picks over the last few seasons. After giving up a heap of picks to trade for Russell Wilson and early-round selections for the rights of head coach Sean Payton (among other trades, the Broncos' cupboard in Round 1-3 has been fairly barren of late.
Despite the lack of capital, though, the Broncos have made their limited picks count. The star selection over the last few seasons is undoubtedly quarterback Bo Nix (No. 12 overall in 2024). Cobbling together one of the better statistical rookie passing seasons over many seasons, Denver appears to have a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract for the foreseeable future.
Nix is unlikely to win Offensive Rookie of the Year or many rookie quarterback accolades because former second-overall selection Jayden Daniels has put together one of the single-best rookie seasons of all time. While Nix may not earn many rookie season accolades, another Broncos rookie who has earned praise for his play in 2024.
Broncos' 2024 third-round outside linebacker Jonah Elliss was recognized for his year-one contributions by the Pro Football Writers of America, selecting him to their All-Rookie Team.
Despite being a bit small for an edge rusher at 6-foot-2” and 248 pounds), Elliss earned the nod on the PFWA's defensive line, along with Braden Fiske, Laiatu Latu, and T’Vondre Sweat. At linebacker, the PFWA selected Edgerrin Cooper, Chop Robinson, and Jared Verse (who was also voted Defensive Rookie of the Year) to the All-Rookie Team.
Accumulating five sacks on 20 pressures this season as a pass rusher, as well as 38 combined tackles, 16 run stops, and seven tackles for a loss, Elliss made the most of his opportunity, spelling Denver's starting outside linebackers, Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto. Elliss’ play also afforded the Broncos the option to shop and trade Baron Browning at the deadline.
Along with undrafted free agent find Deondrea Tillman, the Broncos have a formidable first and second wave of edge rushers going into next season. Unfortunately, Elliss did suffer a broken scapula bone in Denver’s 31-7 Wildcard beatdown in Buffalo. The injury should not impact Elliss’ offseason very much and he reportedly should be good to go in a little over a month.
Elliss, as one of the youngest players in the NFL last season, is a player to keep an eye on taking a massive leap next season for the Broncos’ formidable pass rush. Given that he’s already earning praise for his play as a rookie in a rotational role, expect bigger things in his sophomore campaign.
Despite the lack of early picks, the Broncos have very much made them count over the last couple seasons. Here’s to hoping that Denver can continue to hit with a full handful of picks in the 2025 draft.
