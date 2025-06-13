Broncos Mandatory Minicamp Reveals 3 Promising Takeaways
The Denver Broncos' offseason training program is in the books. With the third and final day of mandatory minicamp coming to a close on Thursday, the Broncos now enter the long six-week NFL summer.
Training camp will kick off toward the end of July, and from there, we're off to the 2025 races. That six-week stretch will feel like an eternity, but it gives the players the time they need to recharge their batteries for the grueling 18-week regular season. And these Broncos expect to be playing beyond the regular season once again.
With Day 3 of mandatory minicamp wrapped up, what have we learned about the Broncos this week? Let's dive into the observations and takeaways.
Payton Gets His One-Two Punch
Just when everyone thought the Broncos were content with their running back room, J.K. Dobbins was invited in for a visit, and just days later, he signed a one-year deal. Dobbins rushed for 904 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes Dobbins' balance as a runner and the veteran experience he brings to the table. But where does it leave rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey? The answer is exactly where he was before Dobbins was signed.
Payton likes to have his one-two punch at running back, whether it was Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas or Mark Ingram II and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Initially, we projected that one-two to be Harvey and Audric Estime, but we can only assume that something in the latter's offseason left something to be desired by Payton and company.
Now it's Harvey and Dobbins, and compared to the Broncos' primary rushing attack last year, it's a quantum leap forward.
“He's going to be really good. I see a special player in him," Dobbins said of Harvey after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp. "He's going to help me out, and I'm going to help him out. He's going to be great.”
Let's just hope Dobbins can stay healthy. That's been a problem throughout his NFL career, since entering the league as a 2020 second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens.
Ascending Receivers
To a man, the Broncos' young wide receiver corps has wowed onlookers, including rookie third-rounder Pat Bryant. After the Broncos drafted Bryant, Payton complimented his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and the reliability of his hands, especially in traffic.
Fast forward to this week, and Payton said that both traits have "absolutely" translated to the field as a pro thus far.
Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. have shined this week, while Devaughn Vele was absent from mandatory minicamp, though the Broncos aren't worried about it. However, Vele was one of the standouts of the first two voluntary minicamps, showcasing that he's spent a lot of time working on his game this offseason to build on his solid rookie campaign.
With Courtland Sutton at the top of the depth chart, followed by Vele, Mims, Franklin, and Bryant, the Broncos have a young, dynamic receiving corps champing at the bit to grow alongside the team's burgeoning franchise quarterback. Throw in tight end Evan Engram, and the Broncos' skill positions are looking promising, to say the least.
Big Nix Energy
One of the storylines of this offseason training program has been how different Bo Nix looks. He's more at ease and confident. Payton has complimented Nix for getting the play-calls in faster and getting rid of the ball quicker, too.
“Less pause, less hesitation with the play call in the huddle. Less pause, less hesitation in the pocket," Payton said of Nix after Day 3. "He’s playing fast and again protecting the ball. He’s hard to sack. He was hard to sack in college. You’re seeing him practice faster with more confidence.”
On top of that, Nix's fiery attitude has been observed on the practice field, jawing with his defensive teammates in good-natured, friendly competition, and leading his guys. Nix is a competitor, and it's evident that his dad and high school coach, Patrick, taught him to hate losing.
Payton hasn't been the only one at Broncos HQ to observe the changes in Nix. Multiple veteran teammates have echoed the head coach, with right tackle Mike McGlinchey saying that "this is Bo's team."
Nix had a tremendous rookie year, passing for 3,775 and 29 touchdowns as he led the Broncos to a 10-win season and a playoff berth. This offseason has hinted that a massive Year 2 leap could be in store for the Broncos' 2024 first-round quarterback.