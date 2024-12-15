Examining Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto's Path to the NFL Sack Title
Denver Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offensive tackles throughout the 2024 season. He’s bucked his pre-draft label as a designated pass rusher who doesn’t hold up in run defense, growing into a full-time starter.
Through 13 games, Bonitto has totaled 11 sacks and is within striking distance of seizing the sack title. Currently, he’s tied for second place with the Cleveland Browns reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, with the Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson leading the league with 12.5.
With only four games left in the regular season, Bonitto is in prime position to steal the show and become the first Bronco to secure the sack title since Elvis Dumervil in 2009. That's right. As great as he was, Von Miller never won the sack title.
The Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs in their final four games. In sacks allowed, these opponents rank seventh, 23rd, 16th, and 20th, respectively.
While the Colts surrendered the fewest QB takedowns, their starting right tackle, Braden Smith, was ruled out of Week 15's game. This means Bonitto can take advantage of rookie Matt Goncalves, who was called up from the practice squad. With his insane speed, Bonitto likely finishes the game with two sacks on Anthony Richardson, who has struggled mightily in his second season.
The Chargers will be Bonitto's toughest test, as both offensive tackles are stone walls. The duo of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater have only allowed a combined eight sacks this season, one of which was to Bonitto. If he wants to take down Justin Herbert, Bonitto will have to be quick off the snap, which he’s very capable of.
The Chargers’ lack of weapons may give him a few extra seconds to hunt down Herbert, as he’ll have to hold the ball just a few ticks longer. Next Thursday will be a tall task, but Bonitto won’t shirk from the challenge.
The Bengals' starting tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., has been banged up this season and is out this week with a fibula injury, and the rookie Amarius Mims is opposite him. Brown has missed four games already this year with knee and fibula injuries, and it’s hard to see him being 100% come the Broncos matchup. Mims has been solid, but a veteran on a hot streak like Bonitto can give him a handful of “Welcome to the NFL” moments.
The matchup with the Chiefs could vary depending on whether they decide to play their starters. The way things are looking, the Chiefs will have the first seed locked up in short order, meaning there’s a good chance they’ll sit starters for the last game of the season against the Broncos.
Either way, Bonitto will be hungry to finish the season strong, especially against a bitter rival. So, whether Patrick Mahomes or Carson Wentz starts, Bonitto is poised to get his against Kansas City, a team dealing with injuries at left tackle all season.
Bonitto has dramatically exceeded expectations in 2024, securing at least one sack in 10 of his 13 games and becoming the Broncos' first double-digit sack artist since Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2018. Bonitto is only 1.5 sacks behind Hendrickson, and with four games left, he'll have the chance to catch a second wind and sprint to the finish line, securing the 2024 sack title.
