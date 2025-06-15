Broncos OC Joe Lombardi Sheds Light on Strategic J.K. Dobbins Addition
The Denver Broncos weren't completely satisfied with their running back room. At least, that's what we can infer after the Broncos signed veteran running back J.K. Dobbins last week.
For whatever reason, Broncos head coach Sean Payton seemed to pump the brakes on the notion that Dobbins was signed to be a veteran voice in the team's very young running back room, complimenting the former Los Angeles Charger's balance and instincts.
“We’ll handle all that," Payton said last week. "We’re interested in what he can do on the field."
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi lifted the curtain a bit more into the Broncos' thinking on Dobbins, and why he was signed to a one-year, $2.85 million deal with the incentives to earn north of $5 million.
“It’s exciting. That is a guy who’s had a lot of success in his career," Lombardi said of Dobbins last Wednesday. "It’s someone we’ve always had a lot of respect for. It adds talent and competition to that room. Obviously, he’s been a very productive runner, and he’s a good pass protector. I think it will help the competition in that room and help the team.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Competition is always good, but his proven production and pass protection are the traits Dobbins brings to the table that were perhaps missing in Denver prior to his arrival. Listening to Payton, the Broncos had at least one guy with some pass pro chops, Tyler Badie, but he was fourth on the depth chart prior to Dobbins' arrival.
Payton has played down the necessity of third-down backs being expert pass protectors this offseason, but it can be a very valuable commodity. The opposing defense isn't going to blitz and bring extra rushers on every single third down, and when they do, Payton has other tricks up his sleeve to account for them without taking the running back out of the equation, including keeping a tight end in to block.
Now the Broncos have a running back that Payton can rely upon to chip and block when needed. But Dobbins can do so much more, as can rookie running back RJ Harvey. In a perfect world, Payton wants his backs involved in the passing scheme on a third-and-long situation.
Dobbins can oblige, but the Broncos are intent on honing Harvey's receiving chops for such situations. The rookie has 'joker' potential in the passing game — the ability to be a mismatch weapon. It'll be interesting to see how the running backs factor into the Broncos' passing game in the fall.
But there's no doubt that Dobbins' experience is a welcome blessing for that young room. He can help serve as a great example for the first and second-year running backs to look to.
“Anytime you have a guy with that kind of experience—you just kind of saw him for the first time out here today," Lombardi said of Dobbins. "He was locked in, and you could tell he has really good habits. It’s always good to have that veteran example like that for the young guys.”
Although Dobbins has been in the NFL since 2020 and brings that experience to Denver, he's still relatively young himself.
“I'll bring those skills, but I know this room is also young. I want to bring some leadership to them. [I want to] help them grow as NFL players, because it can be tough," Dobbins said last week. "Especially the young rookie, RJ; he's going to be really good. It's my job as a six-year [veteran] now—going on six years—I'm still 26, though. I'm young. It's my job to help him grow and pass the game along to him. Hopefully, he has a great career.”
As for production, Dobbins is coming off a 2024 season in L.A. with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Broncos' entire running back stable combined for just seven rushing scores last year.
The Broncos' running back room has undergone a makeover this offseason, with last year's starter — Javonte Williams — now cashing his checks with the Dallas Cowboys. Harvey and Dobbins are the new blood, with incumbents Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, the aforementioned Badie, and Blake Watson comprising the new-look unit.
Recommended Articles
Harvey will have to continue to sing for his supper when training camp rolls around, but it's safe to project him and Dobbins as the Broncos' one-two punch at running back.