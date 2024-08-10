Broncos Position Battle Update Ahead of Preseason Game 1
Football is finally here as the Denver Broncos prepare for their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Broncos entered training camp with a few unfolding roster battles, and preseason action is always a good test to see where these competitions stand.
So, even though the preseason action has yet to come, let's examine where the battles stand as the Broncos prepare for preseason Game 1.
Quarterback
While it may seem like something was settled with the meaningless preseason depth chart, nothing could be further from the truth. Jarett Sitdham will start the first preseason game, while Bo Nix will start in the second.
Over the past 10 days or so, Nix has made a move to leapfrog Stidham, and while the rookie isn’t there yet, the battle is close. If the trend continues at this pace, Nix will walk away as the winner.
The only thing we know of this battle is that Zach Wilson is out of QB1 consideration and is competing to make the 53-man roster.
Running Back
The Broncos will keep four running backs here, with rookie Audric Estimé and Jaleel McLaughlin as the two locks entering camp. Blake Watson seems poised for a spot, but he isn't safe as it all depends on what happens with the position battle.
Early in camp, it was said that Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine were competing for one spot on the roster. If true, Williams has secured the spot, as he's reportedly looked better in camp at a lighter weight.
This battle has changed to Watson vs. Perine, where Perine is at a disadvantage due to his contract, which sees his cap hit almost equal to the other four running backs.
Wide Receiver
An interesting battle has emerged in the wide receiver room as the Broncos have a group of guys competing for the final spot or two. Cortland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Josh Reynolds are all locks to make the roster, with Tim Patrick and Troy Franklin likely making it.
However, based on reports, other receivers have been outperforming rookie Franklin, but he's relatively safe due to the Broncos' draft investment in him. Devaughn Vele, the other drafted rookie (seventh round), has been looking like one of the Broncos' best receivers, producing multiple big-time catches.
That puts Vele in a good position to make the roster. Veteran incumbents Brandon Johnson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey are also competing, and some reports have them outperforming Franklin but behind Vele. There are six, maybe seven spots open at wide receiver, with three to five locked in and three more competing.
This raises questions about whether the Broncos are good at receiver or if the room is bad and the competition is there with players who would be unlikely to make most rosters around the NFL. The reality is likely somewhere between the two.
Tight End
A new battle has emerged with Greg Dulcich getting healthy and having a great start to camp. Can he overtake Adam Trautman as the top tight end?
That's unlikely due to the difference in their blocking ability and the Broncos' likely run-first offense. However, Dulcich is showing he can still be a difference-maker if he can stay on the field and is holding off Lucas Krull, who seems locked in as the third tight end of the group.
Swing Tackle
Alex Palczewski was the favorite entering camp, but Matt Peart has recently received some praise from the coaching staff. A strong preseason helped Palczewski make the roster last year before he landed on injured reserve. If he can have a good preseason this year, it could be a move to separate himself from the competition.
Swing Guard/Sixth OL
Quinn Bailey's brutal injury creates a battle here, as he was the sixth lineman for the Broncos last year as an interior player. This opens the door to Will Sherman, Calvin Throckmorton, and rookie Nick Garguilo.
This wide-open battle will get some clarity over the preseason games.
Center
While this battle isn’t locked up yet, Luke Wattenberg has a good lead based on reports out of camp and comments from the coaching staff. Alex Forsyth has a chance but must excel in preseason action to gain ground in this one.
Interior D-Line
The only battle here is for the final spot or two. John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, Zach Allen, and Malcolm Roach all seem like a lock to make the roster. There's a question about whether Roach can push Jones off the roster, save the Broncos some salary cap space, and open up another spot.
Eyioma Uwazurike is returning from suspension and does not look like he has missed any time. He's reportedly looked improved based and is creating a battle.
Matt Henningsen was the favorite for the final spot, with Elijah Garcia and Angelo Blackson competing. Uwazurike has thrown an interesting wrench into this battle, and he won’t see preseason action until Game 2 at the earliest.
Inside Linebacker
Jonas Griffith and Cody Barton are competing for the starting job next to Alex Singleton. Some had undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey in the battle, but recent comments suggest he is squarely competing for a roster spot as a special teams player.
The linebacker position is challenging to separate in camp, so preseason action will be vital for both.
Cornerback
Patrick Surtain II as one boundary corner and Ja’Quan McMillian in the slot are locked in, but who will be the other boundary starter? It was a three-way battle between Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, and Damarri Mathis, though some comments and reports suggest Moss and Wallace have distanced themselves.
Wallace has also dealt with an injury that saw him miss some time, giving Moss a chance to pull away, and that hasn’t seemed to happen. Moss entered camp as the favorite with Wallace behind him, but he could not pull away.
There's a lot of time left for football to find a winner here, but it could be a rotation between the corners going into the season until someone finally steps into the role. There's a saying about quarterbacks that if you have two, you don’t have any, but maybe that saying can also apply to corners.
Safety
There was some resolution to the battle at safety as the Broncos waived Caden Sterns. That locked in P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones as the starters of the group, but now the battle is who will step up into the third spot.
JL Skinner is the favorite, but Devon Key has been praised after recent practices. They are two different safeties in terms of what they'd bring to the defense, as Skinner is more of a box safety, and Key is more of a coverage player. It could end up in a situation where 3A and 3B are in the safety room.
