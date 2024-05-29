3 Broncos With Best Chance for All-Pro & Pro Bowl Honors in 2024
Despite a tumultuous 2023 season, the Denver Broncos finished with an 8-9 record, showcasing their potential for future success. The season was marred by drama, from the Russell Wilson vs. Sean Payton debacle to Vance Joseph’s initial struggles as defensive coordinator.
However, amidst the chaos, a select few Broncos rose above, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Cornerback Patrick Surtain ll was named an NFLPA first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl, while safety Justin Simmons and receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. were named second-team All-Pros by the Associated Press, and the Pro Bowl.
Despite Simmons' departure, the Broncos still boast a handful of playmakers who could push to make the Pro Bowl or even be selected to the All-Pro squad. Let’s explore which Broncos could significantly impact the NFL landscape in the upcoming season.
Patrick Surtain ll | CB
Of course, PS2 is the easiest choice to project for a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection. Surtain’s play over his three-year career has been exceptional, and he has already received Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in addition to a handful of All-Rookie team selections in 2021.
While some fans believe Surtain fell off a bit last season, he played exceptionally well, considering the Broncos' dearth of talent on defense. He didn’t have an all-star defensive line in front of him as All-Pro selections DeRon Bland and Sauce Gardner did, which made his job much more difficult. I expect another exceptional season from PS2, who will surely secure another Pro Bowl nod and possibly another All-Pro selection.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/KR/PR
In his rookie season, Mims had an outstanding showing as a return man, so much so that he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. He tallied 709 yards between kick and punt returns and scored a 99-yard touchdown on a kickoff.
Mims is an exceptional return man, and it’ll be exciting to see him work his magic with the new kickoff rules. He also has the opportunity to significantly impact the offense now that Jerry Jeudy has been shipped off to Cleveland.
Mims will see more touches and could be the top wideout on the Broncos roster by season's end. Another Pro Bowl selection is within reach, and he could secure another All-Pro spot as a returner. He could make the Pro Bowl as a wideout, but with a rookie quarterback, I wouldn’t bet on it.
Quinn Meinerz | OG
Meinerz has been an exceptional piece on the Broncos offensive line. He was considered a Pro Bowl and All-Pro snub by fans and analysts alike last season, but 2024 could be the year he’s finally recognized.
Meinerz only surrendered two sacks in 2023 and received an 83.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, making him the third-best guard in the league. Offensive line coach Zach Strief has worked wonders with Denver’s front five, and Minerez has benefitted greatly.
If Meinerz's stellar blocking continues in 2024, he’ll be in consideration for the best guard in the entire NFL and be selected for All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
