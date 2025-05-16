Broncos Announce New Assistant GM & Scouting Department Updates
The Denver Broncos have announced a few front-office moves. After spending the last three years as the Broncos' director of player personnel, Reed Burckhardt has been promoted to assistant general manager, filling the role that was vacated by Darren Mougey, who joined the New York Jets as their GM earlier this offseason.
Burckhardt enters his fourth season with the club after spending 13 years in the Minnesota Vikings' front office, where the Broncos' current GM, George Paton, worked alongside him for nearly a decade and a half. Burckhardt has been a long-time Paton confidante and collaborator.
The Broncos also announced several other promotions and scouting-department shakeups on Friday. Keep in mind, the team's front office was head-hunted hard during this year's NFL hiring cycle, so Paton had some holes to fill and the focus seems to have been mostly on promoting from within.
Let's examine.
A.J. Durso: After nine seasons as the Broncos' director of pro personnel, Durso has been promoted to co-director of player personnel. He enters his 21st NFL season, and is a former scout.
Cam Williams: Joining Durso as the co-director of player personnel, Williams is an outside hire, arriving via the New England Patriots, where he contributed to a pair of World Championships at the tail-end of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick union. Williams' most recent post in New England was as director of college scouting. He also came up through the ranks as an area scout.
Jordon Dizon: After leaving a few years back to join the Philadelphia Eagles as a national scout, Dizon returns to the Broncos as director of pro scouting. The former Colorado linebacker is back home after helping the Eagles win this year's Super Bowl.
Bryan Chesin: The Broncos announced that Chesin has been promoted to director of college scouting on the heels of spending the past three seasons as the team's midwest national scout. This will be his 12th season with the Broncos.
Ish Seisay: Entering his fifth year with the club, the Broncos promoted Seisay to midwest area/international scout. He's worked his way up from starting as a personnel intern.
Nick Schiralli: After four years as the Broncos' assistant director of college scouting, Schiralli has been promoted to senior personnel executive. He's in his 18th season with the Broncos, predating the John Elway front-office era, beginning his tenure with the team originally as a scout.
Dave Bratten: Entering his 27th season with the club, Bratten has been promoted to assistant director of college scouting. He served as the Broncos' west area scout, but originally began his career in 1997 as a media relations intern. Denver won its first Super Bowl that season.
Scott DiStefano: Entering his 45th season with the Broncos, DiStefano has been named senior college scout. He's the team's longest-tenured member of the personnel department, and began his scouting career in Denver back in 1982.
Deon Randall: After spending three seasons as a southwest area scout, Randall has been promoted to national scout. He enters his ninth season with the club, working his way up from a personnel intern starting point.
Roya Burton: Entering her sixth year with the Broncos, Burton has been promoted to player personnel coordinator/scout. She spent the previous two seasons as the team's scouting coordinator, after initially joining the Broncos as a social content assistant.
