Rookie RJ Harvey Speaks Out on Broncos Signing RB J.K. Dobbins
For more than a month, it seemed the Denver Broncos' plan A at running back in 2025 was going to be rookie second-round draft pick RJ Harvey. Something changed two weeks into the Broncos' offseason minicamps, though, as the team brought in veteran running back J.K. Dobbins for a visit.
A few short days later, Dobbins was signed to a one-year deal, and now the Broncos have their one-two punch in the backfield behind second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Compared to the lackluster production the Broncos received from their running back room last year, Harvey and Dobbins should be a massive upgrade.
We've heard from Dobbins on the subject of Harvey. On Sunday, Harvey shared his thoughts on the Dobbins addition, via 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
“I’m excited to be in the room with him. He’s a vet," Harvey said of Dobbins, via Klis. "He’s been in the league for about, what, five, six years now? I’m excited to get to learn from him and all the other guys as well. I feel like we’ve got a great room. People sleeping on us right now but we’re going to wake everybody up this year.”
I'm not so sure the NFL is sleeping on the Broncos anymore, outside of the mercurial Pro Football Focus, a publication that can't get its story straight on the team. But that's neither here nor there.
Dobbins' veteran experience will be a boon to a Broncos running back room comprised of first, second, and third-year players. Before Dobbins signed, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie — two third-year guys — were the elder statesmen of the Broncos' running back room.
Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi values the experience Dobbins brings to the table and the leadership he can provide.
“Anytime you have a guy with that kind of experience—you just kind of saw him for the first time out here today," Lombardi said of Dobbins. "He was locked in, and you could tell he has really good habits. It’s always good to have that veteran example like that for the young guys.”
Dobbins is also an upgrade when it comes to pass protection. However, Harvey told Klis that he's been working hard on that aspect of his game, so that he can be a three-down back.
"Throughout this camp I feel like I’ve really made an improvement on my pass protection," Harvey told Klis. "The coaches will tell you that. It’s just something I’ve got to keep working on, keep getting better at, because I want to be an all-around back. I want to play on first, second, third and fourth down. Yeah, it’s getting better.”
For his part, Dobbins said last Wednesday that Harvey is "going to be really good," and that he sees "a special player in him." That's high praise, although the veteran isn't going to show up to his new NFL home and on Day 1, say anything uncomplimentary about any teammate, let alone a high-profile rookie draft pick.
The Broncos finished as the 16th-ranked rushing offense last season, although that was padded by Nix's 430 yards on the ground. Dobbins rushed for 905 in 13 games last season, scoring more touchdowns (nine) than all of Denver's running backs combined.
Throw in Harvey's twitchy explosiveness, and the Broncos' tip of the spear this year seems to be a lot sharper than it was in 2024. That is, on paper.
Dobbins has been in the NFL since 2020, but he's only 26 years old. Let's just hope the Broncos' good fortune on the injury front extends to 2025.