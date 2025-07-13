Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Safeties
The Denver Broncos have a strong history at the safety position. This team almost always seems to have a capable duo in the defensive backfield.
Last year, the Broncos had a solid safety tandem, even though it was carried by one starter. Despite that, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton saw an opportunity to make the unit even better, and they jumped at it.
After weeks of breaking down the positions, we get to the final group. Let’s jump into it.
Brandon Jones
Jones emerged last season, and the Broncos have a role in place for him to become a top 10 safety in the NFL. Even if his contract didn’t guarantee him a roster spot, his play was good enough to keep him around.
Roster Chances: 100%
Talanoa Hufanga
There is a lot of hope and hype around Hufanga, and the Broncos believe he's the right piece next to Jones to take this unit to the next level. Even though injuries are a concern, they aren’t the type that lead to long-term concerns about his level of play.
Hufanga's contract secures him a roster spot, but like Jones, he would make the roster even if his contract didn't guarantee it.
Roster Chances: 100%
P.J. Locke
While Locke struggled as a full-time starter last year, he's a good piece to have as depth and for special teams. The question for the Broncos is whether that's worth the cap hit, or if one of the other safeties steps up enough to take the cap savings.
While Locke has a $5.19 million cap hit, the Broncos could save $4.19 million if they cut him. The fact that those savings are available keeps Locke in a precarious position, especially in the wake of him having a spinal fusion surgery earlier this offseason.
Roster Chances: 50%
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Devon Key
During the preseason last year, Key stood out enough to make the roster, but he struggled when he saw the field during the regular season. He doesn’t cost a lot, so there is a chance he could still make the roster, especially considering that only two safeties are guaranteed a roster spot.
However, Key needs to show improvement over last year to make it happen.
Roster Chances: 35%
Sam Franklin
The Broncos brought Franklin in as someone who can contribute on defense and be a key special-teams player. If Franklin can show enough on defense, it could be easy for the Broncos to keep him over Locke, as he costs less than $1.4 million against the salary cap.
Roster Chances: 50%
JL Skinner
The Broncos took a chance on Skinner in the draft, and after two years, he has yet to make a significant impact on defense, but he was a good special-teams player last year. If Skinner or Franklin can step up on defense, it could make for an easy decision to part ways with Locke.
That said, Skinner has a great shot at making it for his special-teams play, even if he doesn’t step up on defense.
Roster Chances: 75%
Keidron Smith
Smith was a ball-hawk last preseason, and his ability to generate takeaways saw him make the roster. He saw 22 snaps on defense and was abysmal, and while he saw more time on special teams, it wasn’t great.
There is a shot the Broncos keep Smith for his ball-hawking ability, but he has to show improvement in almost every other element.
Roster Chances: 10%
Delarrin Turner-Yell
Turner-Yell is often overlooked in the room, but he has been a reliable special-teams player when he has been on the field. His time on defense has been terrible, and there are plenty of special teams safeties for him to compete with, with all of them being ahead of him.
Recommended Articles
If Turner-Yell wants to make the roster, it will have to come from his play on defense, and that seems like a long shot.
Roster Chances: 1%
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!