Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Cornerbacks
The Denver Broncos have a lot of talent at cornerback. Which corners will make the Broncos' 53-man roster is pretty well defined.
However, there are a couple of potential openings that still leave some uncertainty about how the room will shape up. Who's in, who's out? Let’s get into it and see where the uncertainties lie.
Patrick Surtain II
There's no doubt about Surtain, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, making this roster. Can he become one of the very few guys to win back-to-back DPoY awards? He'll certainly try.
Roster Chances: 100%
Jahdae Barron
The Broncos took Barron with the 20th overall pick, which guarantees him a roster spot and a starting job as the nickel corner.
Roster Chances: 100%
Riley Moss
Even with his injury concerns, Moss proved himself to be a valuable starter last season before he got hurt. He showed enough to land on the roster this year.
Now, there is a chance Moss could be unseated as a starter, but that seems unlikely.
Roster Chances: 100%
Ja’Quan McMillian
It would be a strange move for the Broncos to take Barron and discuss improving their depth, only to part ways with the cost-controlled McMillian. While there were issues with McMillian as a starter, he proved he was serviceable in that role, and if Moss goes down and the versatility of Barron is utilized, it gives the Broncos added protection for what they can do.
However, if a team comes calling to trade for McMillian, depending on the cost, it could make sense for the Broncos to consider moving him.
Roster Chances: 75%
Kris Abrams-Draine
Even in limited action last year, Abrams-Draine looked like he was an NFL player. With Barron added, Abrams-Draine shouldn’t see the field a whole lot, and can afford him the time needed to sit and develop, barring injury.
However, being a depth guy means there is always a chance for someone to take the spot, especially since the Broncos don't have a lot invested in Abrams-Draine.
Roster Chances: 75%
Damarri Mathis
There is a chance for Mathis to make it, but he would have to show significant improvement on defense for that to happen. The simple truth is, it isn’t cost-efficient for the Broncos to keep a sixth corner who costs more than three of the top five corners, even for special teams play.
The Broncos could save $3.4 million on the salary cap by cutting Mathis this summer. That's a big obstacle for him to overcome, unless he's turned a transcendent corner.
Roster Chances: 1%
Mario Goodrich
The Broncos believed in Goodrich to sign him from the UFL, and their last shot on a UFL guy paid off well. While it seems unlikely for him to take a spot, he might have the best shot of the depth guys to earn a spot, either as a sixth corner or by taking the spot from Abrams-Draine.
Roster Chances: 10%
Reese Taylor
Taylor is a nickel corner only, much like McMillian, and if Taylor can produce a great camp and preseason, he could push the Broncos to trade McMillian. Another way for Taylor to make it is if a team offers a deal that the Broncos can’t refuse for McMillian.
It would open the door for Taylor to make it as nickel depth.
Roster Chances: 10%
Quinton Newsome
Newsome hung around with the Broncos through last season, so he has a better chance than the undrafted rookie additions. However, there is a clear grouping in the corner room, and it leaves Newsome with a slight chance to make it.
Roster Chances: 5%
Jaden Robinson & Joshua Pickett
Both undrafted rookies are at the bottom of the depth chart. No player has a zero chance of making the roster, but these are the two closest to it out of all the position groups. Those above them are far ahead of them, with these two fighting to make the practice squad.
Roster Chances: 1%
