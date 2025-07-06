Breaking Down Broncos' RB Cash Commitments in 2025
In analyzing the cap and cash resources the Denver Broncos are committing to the roster, we've seen that there is some considerable money being paid to different positions. In particular, the Broncos are committing a lot of resources to the offensive line and interior defenders (with possibly more committed at the latter position) and a fair amount to at least one player at other positions.
But then there's a position at which the Broncos are committing hardly any resources: running back. Every running back under contract is on a low-cost deal.
Let's look at how much money the most notable players are getting and what it means for now and in the future.
RJ Harvey
- 2025 cap hit: $1.3M
- 2025 cash commitment: $3.3M
Harvey hasn't yet signed his rookie contract but, once he does, he'll represent the most cash committed to a running back for the 2025 season. Most of that will come from his signing bonus, expected to be about $2M.
The Broncos will have their second-round pick under a cost-controlled deal for the next four seasons. He won't be eligible for an extension until 2028, so the Broncos don't have to worry about that for
now and can focus on his development in the coming seasons.
JK Dobbins
- 2025 cap hit: $2.065M
- 2025 cash commitment: $2.065M
While Dobbins' one-year deal is worth up to $5.25M, the Broncos are not yet committed to that full amount. That's because the bulk of his contract consists of incentives, which he must earned based on playing time and statistical marks.
At this time, the Broncos are only committed to a little more than $2M in cash. If Dobbins earns any incentives, they will apply to the 2026 cap, though it's possible they could be paid out during the 2025 season.
Michael Burton
- 2025 cap hit: $1.42M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.42M
Burton, a fullback, got the veteran minimum for a player of his experience. He did receive a $125K signing bonus but has no fully guaranteed money in his contract otherwise.
Last season, Burton didn't make the final roster but was signed to the practice squad. If that is the case again this season, it will mean a slightly lower salary for Burton. But either way, the Broncos aren't making a significant commitment to him.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jaleel McLaughlin
- 2025 cap hit: $1.03M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.03M
The Broncos tendered McLaughlin as an exclusive rights free agent. The third-year player remains an inexpensive option and should figure into the running back rotation, though he may not see as many snaps.
The question about McLaughlin is what will happen in 2026, when he will be a restricted free agent. The second-round tender for 2026 is projected to be $5.7M, while the right of first refusal tender is projected to be $3.45M, though the latter tender means no draft pick compensation if another team signs him to an offer sheet the Broncos don't match.
Audric Estime
- 2025 cap hit: $1.04M
- 2025 cash commitment: $960K
Estime enters the second year of his rookie contract. He didn't see a lot of snaps in 2024 and had some issues with ball security, so it remains to be seen what role he plays in 2025.
If Estime does make the roster, the Broncos will still have him on a cheap salary and it will remain that way the next two seasons. Because Estime played only a few snaps, he's not in position to earn proven performance escalators down the road, unless he breaks out this season and earns himself more playing time.
What it All Means
Take the top five running backs on the roster and the Broncos are committing roughly $8.8M in cash and roughly $6.8M in cap space to the position. That's one of the smallest commitments the team is making to a position on offense or defense.
If somebody like Tyler Badie or Blake Watson makes the roster instead of, say, Estime, or if somebody like Burton doesn't make the final cut but is added to the practice squad, the Broncos wouldn't see much difference in the resources committed.
The hope is that Harvey shows enough to be the top back for 2026 and beyond, as that will keep the Broncos' cash and cap commitments low. The other question will be what happens with McLaughlin, given that he'll be a restricted free agent next season.
For now, the Broncos don't have to worry about spending a lot of money here. They aren't paying a lot for running backs and, more often than not, that's a good situation.
Recommended Articles
But we'll see how these running backs perform this season to determine how much value the Broncos will get out of these cheap deals.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!