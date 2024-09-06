Broncos vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report: One Starter Out, One Questionable
On Friday, we witnessed something that I'm not sure I've ever seen from the Denver Broncos, even going into a season-opener: a completely blank final injury report. Every year, there are always a few banged-up players entering Week 1, nursing an injury suffered in training camp, or the preseason, or, in some cases, from the season prior.
With a season-opening road tilt vs. the Seattle Seahawks bearing down on them, the Broncos are literally 100% healthy. The Seahawks? Not so much.
With that said, let's examine each team's final injury report for Week 1's tilt at Lumen Field.
Broncos
No injuries to report.
Analysis: The Broncos are locked and loaded. The injury gods have smiled upon Sean Payton's squad.
The blank injury report is a testament to how Payton has turned the Broncos' health and wellness ship around since arriving in January of 2023. Payton's V.P. hiring of Beau Lowery, combined with the strength and conditioning expertise of Dan Dalrymple, made a huge difference for the Broncos last year, and it would seem to have the squad starting off on the right foot in 2024.
Seahawks
Questionable
- Tyler Lockett | WR | Thigh
Out
- Uchenna Nwosu | OLB | Knee
- Pharaoh Brown | TE | Foot
Full Go
- Noah Fant | TE | Toe
- Rashawn Jenkins | S | Calf
- Dre'Mont Jones | DL | Hamstring
Analysis: Fans will get to see two former Broncos draft picks suiting up in a Seahawks uniform on Sunday. Fant, a 2019 first-rounder, and Jones, a 2019 third-round pick.
Keep an eye on Lockett's injury. Any compromise to his wellness could have an impact on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
In his first-ever NFL start, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix caught a break with Nwosu's injury designation. The Seahawks will be without their top edge rusher, but Payton and Nix can't sleep on new head coach Mike Macdonald's ability to manufacture pressure.
And any offense that faces a defenese with Leonard Williams up front had better be on its toes.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!