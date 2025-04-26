Broncos Make Two Second-Round Trades, Draft New Starting RB
The Denver Broncos executed a pair of trades in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft before selecting UCF running back RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick.
The Broncos initially swapped with the Carolina Panthers, surrendering No. 51, No. 84, No. 122, and No. 208 for No. 57, No. 74, No. 111, and No. 230. They then sent No. 57 and No. 230 to the Detroit Lions for No. 60 and No. 130.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harvey was a three-year contributor the Golden Knights who racked up 4,512 yards from scrimmage (3,792 rushing, 720 receiving) and 47 total touchdowns across 641 touches (41 games). The 5-foot-8, 205-pound back enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign, setting career-high marks in yards per carry (6.8) and rushing scores (22) en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Harvey ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash and posted a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump and 38-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He was ranked as the No. 7 RB prospect in this year's loaded class.
"Productive, blue-collar back with a compact frame and a willingness to get his nose dirty on each snap," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "Harvey lacks creativity and burst but adds yards after contact with contact balance and lower-body strength. While he’s well built, he’s not a big back by NFL standards, so he needs to run with better vision and tempo to get past second-level defenders at a decent rate. He’s a dump-and-dash pass catcher with below-average pass protection, so he’s unlikely to compete for third-down reps. Harvey’s will as a runner is admirable, but backup duty might be his ceiling."
Satisfying Denver's biggest roster need, Harvey joins a backfield that includes Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. The Florida native could push -- and might be the favorite to overtake -- Estime for primary ball-carrier duties.
In Thursday's opening round of the Draft, the Broncos surprisingly bypassed the RB position to take Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall, a decision met with criticism by the fan base and explained by general manager George Paton.
“There was a runner that we considered in that range," Paton told reporters. "I think that was more of a trade-back scenario. We had some opportunities to trade back, and we feel good moving forward with like we’ve said throughout the process, there’s a lot of runners in this draft. You never know, but we feel pretty good we’ll get a runner in this draft. There’s just a lot of them. If there’s not then we’ll sign one after the draft, they’ll sign as a free agent. There are a lot of good players left in the draft, and we feel good with where we’re at. [There are] a lot of offensive players, a lot of weapons left. We got a weapon on defense [in the] first round.”