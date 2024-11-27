Broncos Sign ILB Zach Cunningham to Active Roster
The Denver Broncos filled their vacancy on the 53-man roster by signing inside linebacker Zach Cunningham from the practice squad, the NFL transaction wire showed Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the team re-signed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to the practice squad. Throckmorton was waived on Tuesday.
A 2017 second-round pick, Cunningham joined the Broncos' practice squad in September, along with fellow veteran 'backer Kwon Alexander. The former Texan, Titan, and Eagle has notched 705 tackles — including a league-high 164 in 2020 — 31 tackles-for-loss, 13 quarterback hits, 23 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles across 86 career starts.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defender has appeared in two games for the Broncos this season, posting three combined tackles.
"They’ve played at a real high level, and they give us some flexibility," head coach Sean Payton said of Cunningham and Alexander.
Cunningham becomes the fourth true ILB on Denver's active roster with starters Cody Barton and Justin Strnad and backup Levelle Bailey. The club also activated linebacker Drew Sanders on Tuesday.
