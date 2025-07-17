Report: Broncos Close Deal with Second-Round RB RJ Harvey
The Denver Broncos and second-round rookie running back RJ Harvey reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, $7.359 million deal which includes a $1.992 million signing bonus, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
With Harvey putting pen to paper, the entirety of Denver's 2025 draft class is now under contract.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harvey was a three-year contributor at Central Florida who racked up 4,512 yards from scrimmage (3,792 rushing, 720 receiving) and 47 total touchdowns across 641 touches (41 games). The 5-foot-8, 205-pound back enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign, setting career-high marks in yards per carry (6.8) and rushing scores (22) en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Harvey ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash and posted a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump and 38-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He was ranked as the No. 7 RB prospect in this year's loaded class.
"He’s picked up on very quickly what we’re doing. You can tell it’s real important to him," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Harvey in May. "This is like the first exposure to the training room, the weight room, the schedule, the nutrition, the practice. There’s a lot more than just, ‘Hey, we’re going to run these plays.’ He’s looked good though. We’re glad he’s here."
At worst, Harvey will open the regular season as the Robin to free-agent addition JK Dobbins' Batman. At best, he'll leapfrog Dobbins -- becoming the proverbial "1A" -- amid a timeshare in Payton's committee backfield.
"He's going to be really good," Dobbins said of Harvey in June. "It's my job as a six-year [veteran] now—going on six years—I'm still 26 though I'm young. It's my job to help him grow and pass the game along to him. Hopefully he has a great career. ... I see a special player in him. He's going to help me out, and I'm going to help him out. He's going to be great.”