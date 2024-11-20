4 Reasons Broncos' Success With Bo Nix is Sustainable
Deep into the 2024 season, we have a better idea of what to expect from Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. On the heels of the preseason, Broncos Country was sky-high on the rookie.
Nix showed excellent timing, accuracy, and promising potential throughout the preseason. Unfortunately, the beginning of the regular season was quite the opposite, but even after the slow start, he has continued to grind, taking noticeable strides weekly.
It took a freak incident to prevent the Broncos from upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in their house, and the following week, Denver held Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to just six points while Nix and company hung 38 on the scoreboard and totaled 400 yards of offense. But is this new version of the Broncos sustainable?
Hot on the heels of being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, let's examine whether Nix is becoming the Broncos' next franchise quarterback and whether this recent success was a fluke.
Rapid Growth & Understanding
Nix is evolving swiftly into an outstanding quarterback in this league. His footwork, decision-making, chemistry with his wideouts, and overall comfort with the game's speed are improving at a remarkable pace.
This was underscored by former Pro Football Focus and current Check The Mic co-host Steve Palazzolo.
"A lot of it is just the mental game and the comfort level, and that changes things. Bo Nix looks far more comfortable now than he did those first three weeks, standing in there and delivering," Palazzolo said.
Nix's progress and growing understanding of the game clearly indicate a rapid development.
Backed Up by Stout Defense
Vance Joseph has orchestrated a formidable Broncos defense that has become a force to be reckoned with for most of the season. The Broncos have been rock-solid upfront defending the run game, and have consistently pressured the quarterback, led by Nik Bonitto, who is tied for second in the NFL with nine sacks.
Bonitto is perfectly complemented by the league's premier corner, Patrick Surtain II, who can follow and shut down any elite wideout. No matter where they line up, they can't hide from PS2.
Denver's defense is a formidable force, equipped with everything needed for a deep playoff run. If Nix can maintain his current form, he can transition from being grateful for his defense's support to being a key contributor, capitalizing on the short fields his defense provides.
Dependable Red Zone Threat
Courtland Sutton's role as the team's No. 1 receiver has been inconsistent. He often makes stunning catches one week, then disappears the next.
Much of this inconsistency can be attributed to the quarterback carousel he's dealt with throughout his career. However, with Nix performing well, Sutton has been on fire, averaging 92.5 yards per game over his last four outings.
Unfortunately, Sutton has found the end zone only once during that stretch. As Nix continues to improve, Sutton's opportunities in the red zone should increase, allowing him to showcase his remarkable one-handed catches and toe-drag touchdowns.
But Nix leads all NFL rookie quarterbacks with 19 total touchdowns, becoming a reliable threat in the red zone as a passer, rusher, and even as a receiver.
A Perfect Fit
Sean Payton and Nix might have had a rocky start to the season, but with 11 games in the books, he has quarterbacked the offense to making significant strides. Payton and Nix seem to have found their rhythm, and the league is beginning to take notice, as All Things QB's Tim Jenkins, a former NFL QB, pointed out in his latest breakdown of Nix.
“I think it is actually the best performance I’ve seen from a rookie quarterback this season, and if I’m really being honest, this is the best I’ve seen from a Broncos quarterback in a long, long, long time,” Jenkins said.
This newfound harmony between the quarterback and the coach bodes well for the team's future.
The Takeaway
While it's only Nix's rookie season, he has already demonstrated an ability to flourish in critical moments during the game. He doesn't shrink in the clutch, he thrives — seemingly playing off of pure instinct.
Now, imagine the potential in the coming years when the Broncos aren't burdened with a former quarterback's albatross of a contract. Denver will be able to add weapons on both sides of the ball, and build that nest around Nix.
So, at 6-5, is this success sustainable? Absolutely, especially considering Denver's final six opponents.
