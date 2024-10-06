Broncos Suffer Big Blow Ahead of Raiders Tilt With RB Landing on IR
The Denver Broncos have decided to bite the bullet on running back Tyler Badie. On Saturday, the Broncos announced that Badie has been placed on injured reserve, while rookie linebacker Levelle Bailey has been 'elevated' to the gameday roster for Sunday's tilt vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Badie suffered a scary back injury in the Broncos' Week 4 win over the New York Jets. He was hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, losing a fumble. Badie collapsed at one point before being carted off.
The Broncos flew home to Denver without him as local doctors fully examined the young running back. Badie would later fly home the same night commercial.
Earlier this week, Broncos head coach admitted that Badie could "possibly" land on IR, and he was ruled out of Week 5's action on Friday. Now, the move has been made. It's an unfortunate setback because Badie was poised to garner a bigger bite at the offensive apple after his nine-carry, 70-yard day in Tampa back in Week 3.
Badie is now the second Broncos running back to land on IR, joining rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime. It's unclear whether Badie's stay on IR will be short-term, or if he's done for the season. Payton is as tight-lipped about player injuries as any head coach in the NFL.
Badie's departure from the roster leaves the Broncos with a solid trio on the 53. Javonte Williams still leads the way as RB1, followed by Jaleel McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Blake Watson.
Earlier this week, the Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad. He hasn't had enough time in the fold for Payton to feel comfortable elevating him quite yet. It'll be the Williams, McLaughlin, and Watson show vs. the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Bailey garners his second-straight gameday elevation. The rookie out of Fresno State made the intial roster out of training camp, before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.
