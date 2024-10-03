Broncos RB Tyler Badie to 'Possibly' Land on Injured Reserve
Tyler Badie was the only player not to practice Wednesday as the otherwise healthy Denver Broncos began full-scale preparations for its Week 5 divisional clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton said afterward the third-year running back, who sustained a back injury in last Sunday's win over the Jets, could "possibly" land on short-term injured reserve.
Badie was injured on his first carry against the Jets following a hard hit by linebacker Quincy Williams. In a frightening scene, he collapsed on the sideline and had to be stretchered to the locker room for further testing. The exact nature of his back ailment remains unknown.
“He didn’t come back with the team, but he came back commercially later in the evening. We’re still evaluating him now. He’s doing better," Payton told reporters Monday. "Everyone that’s reached out, we appreciate the concerns. Fortunately, he was able to come back before the day ended.”
Badie, who's averaged 7.8 yards per carry across 11 totes this season, would miss at least four games if placed on IR. The Broncos face the Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers over the next quarter of the season.
His absence pares Denver's backfield down to Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson. In a proactive move, the team signed former Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed to its practice squad on Tuesday.
