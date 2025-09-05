5 Key Defensive Matchups Broncos Can't Afford to Lose vs. Titans
The 2024 Denver Broncos were excellent at generating pressure and sacking the quarterback. The Broncos led the NFL and set a new franchise record for the most sacks in a season, with 63.
However, there were issues as the Broncos had the highest variance defense on a week-to-week basis in 2024, as good as they were. The Broncos struggled when handling some of the NFL's great offenses.
Despite the Broncos' success in 2024, there are reasonable concerns over a possible pass-rushing regression in 2025, and it'll be difficult to reset the franchise record in sacks again. The good news is that the Broncos will get a rookie quarterback in the season opener, facing a Tennessee Titans offense that lacks weapons to kick things off.
This is a matchup where the Broncos' defense should control the game, barring breaks in coverage, mental lapses, and (knock on wood) injuries happening. While there are favorable matchups all over the place, some stand out more than others.
Let's dive into the Broncos' five key defensive matchups against the Titans.
OLB Nik Bonitto vs. LT Dan Moore Jr.
The Broncos' newest, highest-paid defender has an intriguing matchup to kick off the season, although Moore is dealing with an injury. In free agency, the Titans paid a lot of money to bring Moore in, and many considered it to be an overspend.
After four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Moore joined the Titans but didn’t play in the preseason, so we have to look at what he did last year. Moore has struggled with speed and explosive pass rushers, such as Bonitto, allowing 41 pressures and 12 sacks last season. Bonitto should show his worth as a pass rusher in this matchup.
However, the primary concern with Bonitto is his play as a run defender. Moore, on the other hand, is a significant and powerful run blocker who can be difficult for defenders to break free from, especially when they lack the strength and power, which have always been concerns with Bonitto. In the run game, the advantage does go to Moore and the Titans, while Bonitto has the leg up in the pass rush.
CB Patrick Surtain II vs. WR Calvin Ridley Jr.
The Titans lack offensive weapons, but their biggest threat is Ridley, whom Surtain should blanket throughout the game. Part of how Surtain was able to win Defensive Player of the Year last year was his knack for shutting down or limiting each opponent's top receiver, and he should be called upon to do the same again this year.
Drops have been an issue for Ridley, but he is a threat who can generate explosive plays for the Titans' offense and serve as a quick outlet for the rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Without another major threat at receiver, the Broncos can afford to have Surtain shadow Ridley and rely on him taking out the Titans' most significant threat.
LB Dre Greenlaw vs. TE Chig Okonkwo
The Broncos' passing game faces another threat in Okonkwo, and there is cause for concern with Greenlaw expected to be on a pitch count at best and unavailable at worst, since he didn't practice at all this week. Part of why the Broncos brought Greenlaw in was to help eliminate tight ends in the passing game, where they struggled last year, so if the veteran linebacker is a no-go, this matchup will be Justin Strnad vs. Okonkwo.
Okonkwo isn’t a great blocker, but the focus here is taking him out of the passing game, where he can be a reliable outlet for Ward, much like Ridley. Okonkwo doesn’t drop a lot of passes and can make those tough catches when needed.
If Greenlaw doesn’t play or is on the field only in a limited capacity, Broncos' safety Talanoa Hufanga might also be able to step in and help eliminate Okonkwo from the equation. Whatever way the Broncos decide to handle Okonkwo, they have to be careful not to allow him to take over the game by keeping Titans' drives alive.
OLB Jonathon Cooper vs. RT JC Latham
Last year was tough for Latham as the left tackle for the Titans, as he allowed 47 pressures and seven sacks. However, with Moore brought in, Latham will play at right tackle this season. During Latham's preseason, it didn’t appear that changing sides has improved his play.
There are numerous technical lapses in Latham’s game, and his preseason play suggests that side of things may have even worsened. With Cooper going against him, it can lead to a big day for the pass rusher who excels at breaking down blocking techniques, so he should be able to get some wins against Latham and create havoc in the backfield.
CB Ja’Quan McMillian vs. WR Tyler Lockett
Lockett isn’t the same receiver he once was, but he can still make an impact, especially against a corner like McMillian. While McMillian is solid, he's prone to giving up big plays in coverage from shifty receivers who hit him with double moves.
While he isn’t the caliber of weapon like Ridley or Okonkwo, Lockett can still create issues, especially if McMillian isn’t ready for it. Lockett does well with double moves and change-of-direction routes, which could leave McMillian spinning.
The Broncos' defense should be able to control this game from start to finish, but that is on paper. You know the old saying: anything can happen on any given Sunday.
If the Broncos' defense does struggle, it’ll likely stem from issues within these five matchups.