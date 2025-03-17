Broncos Attempted to Sign Saints TE Before Landing Engram
Before NFL free agency began last week, the expectation was the Denver Broncos would make a real push to land New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, reuniting the veteran pass-catcher with head coach Sean Payton.
And that's exactly what transpired — foiled as the plans may now be.
Johnson revealed Monday that the Broncos (along with the Seattle Seahawks and other suitors) "were trying to get him" prior to re-upping with New Orleans on a three-year, $30.75 million contract that includes $21.25 million guaranteed.
Then primarily a backup, Johnson spent two seasons (2020-21) playing under Payton in the Big Easy. The former undrafted free agent quietly enjoyed a breakout in 2024, recording career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548) while finishing as Pro Football Focus' No. 28 TE among 74 qualifiers.
After unsuccessfully courting Johnson, the Broncos turned their attention to the next best available option, inking two-time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal, of which $16.5 million is fully guaranteed.
Engram will likely step into a full-time starting role, though Denver isn't precluded from adding to the position — or the offense as a whole — with its top pick in next month's NFL Draft.
"Evan Engram was a nice signing by the Denver Broncos, but I don’t know that’s he’s the 'joker' that Sean Payton was talking about," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote Monday. "The good news is the draft has a bunch of guys like that. I do wonder, though, if this makes it more likely that it’d be a back (such as Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson) or receiver (Missouri’s Luther Burden III) than another tight end."
