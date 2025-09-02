Mile High Huddle

Broncos Unveil Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart

What did we learn from the Denver Broncos' unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game vs. the Tennessee Titans?

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' preseason is in the books, and the regular-season opener is only days away. The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans to kick off the season on Sunday.

In preparation for the opener, the Broncos updated their depth chart. It's still of the unofficial variety, but it is an updated version of the last one we reported on, which reflected, at the time, the Broncos' 90-man roster before the final cut-downs.

With the final 53-man roster officially solidified and the Titans coming to town this week, let's examine the Broncos' Week 1 depth chart.

Quarterback

  1. Bo Nix
  2. Jarrett Stidham

Running Back

  1. J.K. Dobbins
  2. RJ Harvey
  3. Tyler Badie
  4. Jaleel McLaughlin

Wide Receiver 1

  1. Courtland Sutton
  2. Pat Bryant

Wide Receiver 2

  1. Marvin Mims Jr.
  2. Troy Franklin
  3. Trent Sherfield Sr.

Tight End

  1. Evan Engram
  2. Adam Trautman
  3. Nate Adkins
  4. Lucas Krull

Left Tackle

  1. Garett Bolles
  2. Matt Peart

Left Guard

  1. Ben Powers
  2. Alex Palczewski

Center

  1. Luke Wattenberg
  2. Alex Forsyth

Right Guard

  1. Quinn Meinerz
  2. Alex Palczewski

Right Tackle

  1. Mike McGlinchey
  2. Frank Crum

Offensive Analysis

The only noteworthy items here is how Badie jumped McLaughlin at running back, and how Crum, not Palczewski, is the backup right tackle. Still, Crum is unlikely to dress, and since Palczewski can play inside and out, if anything were to befall McGlinchey in-game, it's gonna be Palczewski relieving him.

Defensive End 1

  1. Zach Allen
  2. Jordan Jackson

Nose Tackle

  1. D.J. Jones
  2. Malcolm Roach

Defensive End 2

  1. John Franklin-Myers
  2. Eyioma Uwazurike
  3. Sai’vion Jones

Strongside Outside Linebacker

  1. Jonathon Cooper
  2. Jonah Elliss

Weakside Outside Linebacker

  1. Nik Bonitto
  2. Dondrea Tillman
  3. Que Robinson

Inside Linebacker 1

  1. Alex Singleton
  2. Justin Strnad

Inside Linebacker 2

  1. Dre Greenlaw
  2. Karene Reid

Left Cornerback

  1. Patrick Surtain II
  2. Jahdae Barron

Nickel Cornerback

  1. Ja’Quan McMillian
  2. Jahdae Barron

Right Cornerback

  1. Riley Moss
  2. Kris Abrams-Draine

Safety 1

  1. Talanoa Hufanga
  2. P.J. Locke
  3. JL Skinner

Safety 2

  1. Brandon Jones
  2. Devon Key

Defensive Analysis

The only noteworthy thing here is that Barron isn't listed as a backup option at right cornerback behind Moss, but he is on the left side and the nickel, behind Surtain and McMillian, respectively. Barron is going to see the field, but as a backup, initially, rotating in and out.

It's also encouraging to see Uwazurike as the backup to Franklin-Myers. It's not easy to beat out a rookie third-round pick who's as talented as Jones is, and who possesses the faith and belief of the front office and coaching staff.

Placekicker

  1. Wil Lutz

Kickoff Specialist

  1. Wil Lutz

Punter

  1. Jeremy Crawshaw

Holder

  1. Jeremy Crawshaw

Long Snapper

  1. Mitchell Fraboni

Kick Returner

  1. Marvin Mims Jr.
  2. Jaleel McLaughlin
  3. Tyler Badie

Punt Returner

  1. Marvin Mims Jr.
  2. Riley Moss

Special Teams Analysis

Nothing big to glean here, other than Moss being Mims' backup at punt returner. The Broncos trust Moss in a pinch.

