Broncos Unveil Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart
The Denver Broncos' preseason is in the books, and the regular-season opener is only days away. The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans to kick off the season on Sunday.
In preparation for the opener, the Broncos updated their depth chart. It's still of the unofficial variety, but it is an updated version of the last one we reported on, which reflected, at the time, the Broncos' 90-man roster before the final cut-downs.
With the final 53-man roster officially solidified and the Titans coming to town this week, let's examine the Broncos' Week 1 depth chart.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
Running Back
- J.K. Dobbins
- RJ Harvey
- Tyler Badie
- Jaleel McLaughlin
Wide Receiver 1
- Courtland Sutton
- Pat Bryant
Wide Receiver 2
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Troy Franklin
- Trent Sherfield Sr.
Tight End
- Evan Engram
- Adam Trautman
- Nate Adkins
- Lucas Krull
Left Tackle
- Garett Bolles
- Matt Peart
Left Guard
- Ben Powers
- Alex Palczewski
Center
- Luke Wattenberg
- Alex Forsyth
Right Guard
- Quinn Meinerz
- Alex Palczewski
Right Tackle
- Mike McGlinchey
- Frank Crum
Offensive Analysis
The only noteworthy items here is how Badie jumped McLaughlin at running back, and how Crum, not Palczewski, is the backup right tackle. Still, Crum is unlikely to dress, and since Palczewski can play inside and out, if anything were to befall McGlinchey in-game, it's gonna be Palczewski relieving him.
Defensive End 1
- Zach Allen
- Jordan Jackson
Nose Tackle
- D.J. Jones
- Malcolm Roach
Defensive End 2
- John Franklin-Myers
- Eyioma Uwazurike
- Sai’vion Jones
Strongside Outside Linebacker
- Jonathon Cooper
- Jonah Elliss
Weakside Outside Linebacker
- Nik Bonitto
- Dondrea Tillman
- Que Robinson
Inside Linebacker 1
- Alex Singleton
- Justin Strnad
Inside Linebacker 2
- Dre Greenlaw
- Karene Reid
Left Cornerback
- Patrick Surtain II
- Jahdae Barron
Nickel Cornerback
- Ja’Quan McMillian
- Jahdae Barron
Right Cornerback
- Riley Moss
- Kris Abrams-Draine
Safety 1
- Talanoa Hufanga
- P.J. Locke
- JL Skinner
Safety 2
- Brandon Jones
- Devon Key
Defensive Analysis
The only noteworthy thing here is that Barron isn't listed as a backup option at right cornerback behind Moss, but he is on the left side and the nickel, behind Surtain and McMillian, respectively. Barron is going to see the field, but as a backup, initially, rotating in and out.
It's also encouraging to see Uwazurike as the backup to Franklin-Myers. It's not easy to beat out a rookie third-round pick who's as talented as Jones is, and who possesses the faith and belief of the front office and coaching staff.
Placekicker
- Wil Lutz
Kickoff Specialist
- Wil Lutz
Punter
- Jeremy Crawshaw
Holder
- Jeremy Crawshaw
Long Snapper
- Mitchell Fraboni
Kick Returner
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Tyler Badie
Punt Returner
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Riley Moss
Special Teams Analysis
Nothing big to glean here, other than Moss being Mims' backup at punt returner. The Broncos trust Moss in a pinch.
