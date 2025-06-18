Report: Broncos Part Ways with Third-Year Defender
As previously reported, the Denver Broncos are signing former United Football League cornerback Mario Goodrich on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move to the 90-man offseason roster, the Broncos waived defensive back Tanner McCalister, per 9NEWS.
Undrafted in 2023, McCalister spent his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Browns, registering two combined tackles across three appearances. He joined Denver last year and was largely stashed on the practice squad, save for 54 special-teams snaps during the first half of the season. The Broncos re-signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.
Goodrich played in six games for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions this past season, registering 12 solo tackles, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Prior to that, he participated in the 2024 preseason with the New York Giants, who waived him with an injury designation last August.
The 6-foot, 186-pound defender initially entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent but was a decorated player at Clemson, winning the 2018 national championship and earning 2021 first-team All-ACC honors.
"Goodrich had a long wait to get his shot but was ready when it finally came for him," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He has size and plays a physical brand of coverage but might be tethered to a zone scheme due to a lack of desired chase speed. He has some recognition talent, allowing for decent head starts to squeeze routes in his area. He also has the length to help play the passing lanes, but he's more likely to tackle the catch than play the football. He's reliable against the run and has classic Cover 2 traits, but Goodrich might receive some consideration as a backup safety."
With McCalister no longer around the secondary, Goodrich will look to carve out a spot in a crowded CB room that includes unquestioned starters (Patrick Surtain II, Jahdae Barron), rising talents (Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine), key backups (Damarri Mathis, Ja'Quan McMillian), and fellow undrafted hopefuls (Joshua Pickett, Jaden Robinson).