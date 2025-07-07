Broncos DL Zach Allen Ranks No. 90 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players
The Denver Broncos boasted five All-Pro players last year, the most the team has had in a single season since the 1990s. Beyond the All-Pros, the Broncos fielded more than one player who performed at a Pro Bowl level, like quarterback Bo Nix and safety Brandon Jones.
It will be interesting to see how many Broncos make NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2025. We know that at least one Bronco has made the list, with defensive end Zach Allen checking in at No. 90.
We can reasonably assume that Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and rush linebacker Nik Bonitto will also make an appearance. Other possibilities include Nix, Jones, left tackle Garett Bolles, and wideout Marvin Mims Jr, who's coming off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons as an explosive returner.
I would hope for wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but if Allen — who acquitted himself as arguably one of the top three interior defenders last season — barely makes the list at No. 90, it might be a bridge too far.
Allen turned in a phenomenal 2024 campaign. Although he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting, he did garner Second-Team All-Pro honors.
Allen was as reliable as the day is long, playing a ridiculous number of snaps (964), leading all NFL defensive linemen. He notched 61 tackles (32 solo), a career-high 8.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for a loss.
Allen was a tour de force, and the Broncos are lucky to have him as he continues his NFL ascension. He is one of four key starters entering a contract year, but the expectation is that the Broncos will soon pay him an extension worthy of his contributions.
Allen is reportedly seeking $25 million per year in an extension, and with Nix playing on a cost-controlled rookie contract, the Broncos can afford to spend on key roster pieces. Allen is up for an extension, as is Bonitto, Sutton, and fellow defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, to name the top four.
For now, though, congratulations are in order for Allen, who has toiled away in relative anonymity since arriving in the NFL as an Arizona Cardinals second-round pick back in 2019. He joined the Broncos in 2023 as part of Sean Payton's maiden free-agent class, starting all 17 games and posting 5.5 sacks.
Last year was Allen's true breakthrough season, and although he didn't get the full recognition he deserved, landing on NFL Network's Top 100 for the first time in his career could be emblematic of the worm turning relative to his name cache around the league.
