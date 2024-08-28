Broncos GM on Keeping QB Zach Wilson: 'He's Got Starter Traits All Over'
Throughout the summer, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton hinted that he could very well end up keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster out of training camp. As the final roster cuts were made on Tuesday, that's exactly how it shook out for the Broncos, with all three of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson making the squad.
Nix was a no-brainer, but watching how the battle for the No. 2 quarterback job unfolded during the preseason, particularly, all eyes were on the news wire to see if it would be Stidham or Wilson. But with the recent NFL rule changes relative to dressing a third quarterback on gamedays, it skewed things in the favor of Denver keeping its trio.
In the wake of Tuesday's roster cuts, Broncos GM George Paton held court with local press, explaining why the team not only felt comfortable keeping Wilson and Stidham, but why they're excited about the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
“He has starter tools all over," Paton said of Wilson. "It’s been pretty cool just watching him with really no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world."
Wilson's quarterback traits have never been in doubt. It was all the stuff happening (and not happening) between the ears that saw him eventually flame out in New York and end up in Denver earlier this year via trade.
"He’s still working through some things," Paton said of Wilson. "You can see the good and the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. I mentioned before, he’s smart and he’s a great kid."
Paton still envisions a future for Wilson as a starting quarterback in the NFL, even if it's not with the Broncos.
"He has starter traits all over," Paton said. "I do think he will be a starter in this league.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wilson flashed those traits throughout the preseason, going 28-of-44 passing (63.6%) for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn't picked off, though he was sacked multiple times, including once for a safety in Game 2, and finishing the preseason with a QB rating of 105.7.
The Broncos want to keep Wilson around this year. To what end, besides being a redemption project of sorts, is unclear. But Wilson has obviously been a great support system to Nix, and having started 33 NFL games (to Stidham's four), he should be a good sounding board for the rookie starter this season.
At the end of the day, Paton is pleased with the Broncos situation at quarterback. The emphasis will quite rightly be on the first-rounder's status as QB1, massaging Nix through his first NFL season, but the Broncos have a decent balance of veteran depth, all of whom are now Payton guys.
"Yeah, we think highly of the quarterback room," Paton reflected on Tuesday. "I thought the competition brought out the best in really all of the quarterbacks. All these guys support each other, they compete and they work well together... In regard to Bo, he's earned the opportunity to be the starter... Just the poise, the maturity and efficiency that he's operated on the offense has been impressive. We know, like every rookie, he is going to have ups and downs, but we'll support him through that. We're confident in Bo and just look forward to his continued growth and development."
Stidham didn't garner many remarks from Paton, but that's probably due more to the assumption all year that he'd be a roster lock. Who knows? It might have something to do with his relatively unimpressive preseason.
Wilson, though, he's got Paton and company buzzing somewhat, right along with the local press and Broncos Country.
"With Zach, we knew Zach was really talented," Paton said. "We didn't know the person. We love the day-to-day with Zach, and we love the person. He's smart and [has] all the intangibles. He obviously played well and he moved the team, and 'Stiddy' did as well. We like our group."
With the final roster cuts in the books, there is likely to be another transaction or two over the next two weeks as the Broncos gear up for the season-opener at Seattle. But from here on out, it's all about Nix and making hay while the Mile-High sun is shining on Paton and Payton.
Everyone's got skin in the game this year.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!