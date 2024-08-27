Denver Broncos Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The Denver Broncos surprised fans on Monday with news that the team is moving on from veteran wideout Tim Patrick. Like Patrick, the Broncos also hope to trade running back Samaje Perine.
Barring a trade, the Broncos will cut both veterans, per reports. Lost in the shuffle amid these two more known names was the handful of other players the Broncos waived and released on Monday.
In case you missed it, here's the list. It doesn't count Patrick or Perine because both are still on the Broncos roster.
If/when that changes, we'll update the article. For now, let this be your Broncos final roster cuts tracker, as the deadline to be at the final 53 players is Tuesday, August 27.
Cuts
- Angelo Blackson | DL (Released)
- Omar Brown | S (Waived)
- Phillip Dorsett | WR (Released)
- Trenton Gill | P (Waived)
- Art Green | CB (Waived)
- Kaleb Hayes | DB (Waived)
- Oliver Jervis | IOL (Waived)
- Alec Mock | LB (Waived)
- Andre Smith | LB (Released)
