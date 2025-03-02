3 Reasons UCLA's Carson Schwesinger is Broncos' Ideal ILB Target
As the Denver Broncos continue their search for a long-term answer at inside linebacker, one NFl draft prospect stands out as an ideal fit. UCLA's Carson Schewesinger is a walk-on turned standout who enjoyed an excellent collegiate career for the Bruins.
Schwesinger has established himself as one of the top linebackers in the country. He could be the lasting answer for Denver — if the team can maneuver to land him in the draft next month.
Let's break down three reasons he'd fit the Broncos.
Collegiate Standout
As a former walk-on, Schwesinger earned a spot on the field through sheer work ethic and talent. Something that didn’t go unnoticed by Bucky Brooks on his podcast.
“He finally got an opportunity to play, and he crushed it," Brooks said of Schwesinger. "When I mean crushed it, just a tackling machine, instincts, awareness, and plays on the ball.”
Transforming from an underdog walk-on into a bonafide All-American, Schwesinger earned first-team All-American honors and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2024, further cementing his status as a top linebacker in college football. He was also a finalist for the prestigious Dick Butkus Award, recognizing the nation's best linebacker.
Elite Instincts
Schwesinger's instincts stand out, allowing him to sift through the chaos as it unfolds in the backfield. He can thread through a maze of players to make a play on the ball.
Schwesinger's excellent instincts allow him to thrive in these situations. Additionally, his understanding of blocking schemes and his ability to analyze the play as it develops allow him to beat the blockers to the spot and disrupt the backfield.
Excellent in Coverage
In today's NFL, inside linebackers must be strong tacklers and capable in coverage. Schwesinger excels here, with an excellent understanding of coverage and reading plays as they develop. He's a valuable asset against both the short and intermediate passing game.
Schwesinger's awareness in coverage and his speed and agility make him an ideal linebacker for covering running backs and tight ends in the passing game. His ability to quickly close ground and break up passes is vital and would give the Broncos an advantage against modern offenses that rely heavily on the aerial attack.
Bottom Line
Schwesinger’s athleticism, instincts, and tackling ability make him the complete package. His success and accolades at the collegiate level highlight his NFL readiness.
Although he didn't participate in many of the on-field drills at the NFL Combine, including the 40-yard dash, Schwesinger will get the chance to further prove his skill set at UCLA's pro day. However, he did throw up 20 reps on the bench press (225 lbs) and measured 6-foot-2.5 and 242 pounds.
Widely viewed as the No. 2 linebacker in the draft behind Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, the Broncos could consider Schwesinger at No. 20 overall. If that's too rich for Denver's blood, the team could only hope he'd still be there at No. 51 overall in Round 2.
With his ability to shift through blockers, read plays, and excel in coverage, Schwesinger is the ideal three-down linebacker the Broncos have been looking for. As Denver looks to plug some holes on defense, he could step in and lead from the inside linebacker position.
Schwesinger has the tools and traits to become a cornerstone of the Broncos defense for years to come. It's just a matter of how the draft dominoes fall.
